Thai man rams car into motorcycle, killing his girlfriend and innocent rider

A Thai man claimed it was an accident after he rammed his car into a motorcycle, killing his girlfriend and a Good Samaritan who had intervened in an argument between him and his girlfriend.

Surin Rescue Foundation received a report of the incident on Tung Pho–Tha Sawang Road at 2.05am yesterday, June 8. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and informed officers from Mueang Surin Police Station.

Two injured people were found and later identified as 32 year old Thai woman Thidarat Phonthong and 28 year old Thai man Nattanon Jitharn. Thidarat was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nattanon later died in hospital.

Police reported that Nattanon’s Yamaha motorcycle was heavily damaged. A black sedan was also found nearby with 32 year old Arnon Kongkeng as the driver.

Officers identified Arnon as Thidarat’s boyfriend. Based on initial findings, police allege the collision may have been intentional, although Arnon told officers it was an accident.

Dashcam footage from the car showed Arnon and Thidarat arguing inside the vehicle. According to police, Thidarat was driving and was heard asking Arnon to drop a knife he was holding.

Police said Thidarat stopped the car and got out, seeking help from Nattanon, who was riding past on his motorcycle. Officers allege Arnon then drove after the motorcycle at speed and crashed into it, resulting in both deaths.

Arnon told police he regretted the incident and said he did not intend to hit them. He also claimed he did not realise the woman on the motorcycle was his girlfriend. Arnon said…

“I don’t dare to issue an apology to her and her family at the funeral. It already happened. I can’t fix it.”

According to ThaiRath, police have charged Arnon with intentional murder. If convicted, the charge carries penalties including the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

Nattanon worked at the Surin Provincial Electricity Office. He had recently celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend on June 9, and the couple had planned to marry in January next year.

ThaiRath reported that locals expressed their condolences to Nattanon’s family and girlfriend. They also praised Nattanon for helping the woman, even though she was a stranger.

However, some raised concerns, urging people to avoid intervening in random issues for their own safety, and instead report such cases to the police or local government officials.