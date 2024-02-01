Good Samaritan injured aiding crash victims in Pathum Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, February 1, a good Samaritan tragically became a victim himself while assisting at the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles in Pathum Thani Province. A 38 year old man was struck by a speeding car, sustaining severe injuries. The accident, which initially left three people injured from the motorcycle collision, occurred on the outbound Phaholyothin Road in front of Thai Watsadu, Khlong Luang district.

The site revealed a chaotic scene with two overturned motorcycles, a Yamaha Mio with a Nakhon Nayok registration and a Yamaha Grand Filano with a Bangkok registration, and a Mazda car with a Bangkok plate caught in the central gutter between the expressway and the parallel frontage road. The Mazda had collided with Kasem, who was signalling traffic to aid emergency services. In total, five individuals were injured, including the three motorcycle riders, Kasem, and the car driver, identified only as 23 year old Kiattikun. Rescue workers had previously transported the victims to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

A roadside vendor, who witnessed the event, recounted that while the emergency crew was treating the injured motorcyclists, Kasem stood by to help direct traffic. The vendor had also been using their phone’s flashlight to signal oncoming vehicles to slow down when suddenly, the Mazda, driven at high speed, lost control and crashed into Kasem, causing critical injuries. Following the incident, Police Lieutenant Colonel Dol Chukleang of the Khlong Luang Police Station documented the evidence at the scene and later planned to question both the Mazda driver and the injured parties for further investigation.

