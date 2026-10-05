Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple

A German couple, aged 64 and 63, died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Phang Nga province on October 2. The driver fled the scene before surrendering to police the following day, October 3.

Witnesses helped the injured German tourists after the collision, which occurred at around 9.30pm in the Khao Lak area of Takua Pa district. The couple were taken to Andaman Hub Medical Centre with serious injuries but later died while receiving treatment.

According to witnesses, the pickup driver did not stop to check on the victims or provide assistance. CCTV footage reportedly showed the vehicle speeding away from the scene.

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The collision occurred at a zebra crossing on the right-hand side of the road. The footage also showed the pedestrian traffic light turning red for vehicles to allow people to cross, but the pickup truck continued through the crossing without stopping.

Khao Lak Police Station officers said the 37 year old driver, identified as Weera, surrendered on October 3.

Weera told police he had attended a medical appointment at Takua Pa Hospital and was driving home to Lam Kaen subdistrict in Mueang district when the collision occurred.

He claimed he saw the two German tourists standing on a traffic island preparing to cross the road but did not notice the traffic light turning red. He said he saw the next traffic light turn green and continued driving at speed.

Weera reportedly told officers he did not stop to help the couple because he was in shock.

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Police conducted alcohol and drug tests, which reportedly returned negative results. A blood sample was also sent to Takua Pa Hospital for further testing, with the results still pending.

According to Channel 7, police initially charged Weera with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving in a manner that could endanger people or property, and failing to assist victims or notify police after a road accident.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers gather evidence and await the outstanding test results.

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