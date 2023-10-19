Four die in Surat Thani as pickup truck crashes into ditch during heavy rainfall

A pickup truck crashed into a roadside ditch in Surat Thani province during a heavy downpour, resulting in four fatalities. The accident occurred on Route 401 linking Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The investigation was led by Thawatchai Jaihao, the head of the local police force, and Jatupol Duangchuay, also an officer. The officers were alerted to the crash and quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The vehicle, a white Isuzu with a Chiang Mai license plate, was found overturned in a ditch filled with water. To reach the vehicle, a crane was coordinated to lift it from the ditch. Inside, four individuals were located, all of whom had tragically drowned, reported KhaoSod.

Rescue workers from Kanchnadit swiftly extracted the victims and performed CPR, but despite their efforts, all four had sadly passed away. The victims were all residents of the same house; the first identified as 51 year old Paisit Phukhaotong. The others were identified as a 13 year old Thanyarat Kaewbuatong, 29 year old Sirirat Butkurd, and Prakit Chuayma.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by harsh weather conditions. Heavy rain might have caused the driver to lose control, leading to the tragic accident. The victims’ relatives have been notified and further investigations are underway.

Three weeks ago, a 26 year old man lost his life in a tragic crash when a pickup truck he was driving plunged into a ditch after hitting an electricity pole on the Asia Highway, Route 32, in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province at 3am. The tragedy, which unfolded in the early hours of the morning, also resulted in injuries to two other individuals.

