Fatal vehicle collision in central Thailand claims foreigner’s life

In an unfortunate incident, a foreign national lost his life in a vehicle collision at 5.30am this morning. The incident involved a pickup truck violently crashing into a semi-trailer lorry on Suwinthawong road, Highway 304, in Kabin Buri, Prachin Buri province. The name and nationality of the deceased are yet to be established since his final words, spoken in Thai, were unclear.

Following the accident, Chaturong Sungvanprathom, a deputy investigator of Kabin Buri Police Station, was alerted by the Thai charity foundation’s rescue unit, Satcha Bodhidam Kabin Buri, about the fatal car smash-up involving a foreigner driving a pickup truck and colliding into a 18-wheel trailer lorry. The truck driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Senior officials were immediately informed and an inspection of the accident site was prompted. The scene of the incident, a four-lane road leading towards Nakhon Ratchasima province, witnessed a chaotic spectacle. An orange Ford with registration 3GOT5974 Bangkok had rammed into the rear of a white, 18-wheel semi-trailer lorry sporting 85-2819 Chonburi on its registration plate. This caused the front of the pickup to collapse, shattering the windscreen and leaving the driver trapped inside. Rescuers were able to remove the deceased’s body from the wreckage.

Thawil Yusuk, a volunteer from the rescue unit of Satcha Bodhidam Kabin Buri Foundation, recounted his actions alongside his colleagues in helping after the alert was raised. When they arrived, they found the pickup truck had crashed into the stationary semi-trailer parked on the bypass road leading to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The driver, a middle-aged man, spoke Thai but was incomprehensible, and claimed to be a foreigner without revealing his nationality. The rescuers removed the body from the wreckage to initiate CPR but the foreigner passed away at the scene soon.

Boonsong Chanpimpha, the driver of the semi-trailer involved in the case, said that he was driving from Chon Buri to Nakhon Ratchasima, and parked to rest around 2am at the accident spot when he heard a loud whack at the back of his lorry. He was aghast to see the pickup truck crashed into the rear of his stationary lorry at the accident spot. He shouted for help and tried his best to assist the trapped pickup driver but to no avail. Later, five rescue officers joined in to rescue the pickup truck driver, but they couldn’t save the foreigner’s life. Boonsong expressed his deep remorse for the night’s unfortunate events.