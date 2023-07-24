Fatal Pattaya motorbike accident: Young woman’s life claimed in baht bus collision

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

A horrific accident unfolded in the heart of Pattaya during the early hours of yesterday morning, with a young life cut abruptly short. At around 2.30am, the calmness of Pattaya-Naklua Road was shattered by an unfortunate head-on collision involving a baht bus and a motorbike, casting a sombre shadow over the city.

Determined to investigate the incident hastily, Bang Lamung police teamed up with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers, rushing to the sight of the accident at the entrance of Soi 15/1, in the Naklua sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. The victim of this tragic scene was Jeerawan Permsin, a local 19 year old girl, whose lifeless body lay at the accident scene. Despite the efforts of the rescue personnel to revive her, her injuries proved fatal, and they were unable to save her, The Pattaya News reported.

The clues to the nature of the calamity came from two vehicles at the scene: A red Honda PCX motorbike, severely damaged at the front, and a baht bus bearing yellow license plates issued in Chon Buri province. The extensive vehicular damage painted an unsettling picture of the incident that had led to the unfortunate demise of the young victim.

Waiting to offer his testimony, overcome by the weight of the incident, was the driver of the baht bus, Ava Phakaew, a 35 year old man. He explained that he had been manoeuvring his vehicle to overtake a pickup truck in front of him while driving from the Dolphin Roundabout towards Naklua Market. Unluckily, he failed to spot Jeerawan on her motorbike zipping down the lane in the opposite direction, culminating in the catastrophic collision that abruptly robbed the 19 year old of her life.

The police pressed legal charges against Ava. However, the details of the charges were not provided to the press.