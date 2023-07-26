Fatal motorbike crash outside Ratchada Criminal Court claims life of 26 year old

Picture courtesy of ศูนย์วิทยุชาลี Facebook.

In a tragic accident, a 26 year old man lost his life when he crashed his motorbike into a tree outside the Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand. A 19 year old female student from a well-known university was also seriously injured in the incident, which occurred at 5.30am today.

The initial investigation revealed that the man, identified only as Nonthapan, was riding the motorbike with the student, known as Tichanant, on the back. His blue long-sleeved jacket and black trousers were marked by injuries from the accident. His body was found on the side of the road, near a bus stop outside the criminal court. Not far from him, Tichanant lay unconscious, her student ID card revealing her enrolment at a prestigious university.

At the scene, two helmets were found near the damaged Yamaha Spark 115i motorcycle registered to the resident of Bangkok under the license plate number 2กฬ7327. From the markings on the scene and the injuries sustained by the victims, the police inferred that Nonthapan lost control of his bike, causing it to overturn and collide with the tree. This led to Nonthapan’s instantaneous death, while Tichanant suffered serious injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Accident investigation findings suggest that Nonthapan was riding the motorbike with Tichanant sitting behind him when the bike lost control and hit the footpath curb, causing the bodies to be flung at the tree.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether there was a second vehicle involved in the collision. The police are also awaiting an opportunity to interview the seriously injured Tichanant to understand more about the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

