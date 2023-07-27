Fatal motorbike crash claims life of Cambodian worker in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo by KhaoSod.

In a tragic event, two Cambodian construction workers encountered a terrible motorbike accident when their vehicle crashed into an electricity pole on their way to a shop. The crash, which happened on a curving path in the coastal Prachuap Khiri Khan province at around 1am today, led to the death of one worker, while another worker was injured.

According to local police, the mishap occurred on the rural road stretch between Ban Pho Rieng and Thung Noy villages. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a collapsed Honda Click motorcycle, registered under plate number 2KY9910 Chon Buri, leaning against a streetlight.

Lying lifeless on the ground was a man identified as Seena, a 32 year old Cambodian worker. He was found dressed in a T-shirt and dark shorts. Another Cambodian worker had been injured during the motorbike accident. Rescue workers brought the injured man to the hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that the two Cambodians were speeding on the motorbike driven by Seena. Misjudging the curved road, their vehicle swerved out of control and crashed into the streetlight, causing Seena to get trapped against the pole and die on the spot. His companion, however, was thrown clear of the pole and suffered only minor injuries, KhaoSod reported.

A local construction worker, Pongsak, commented on the incident, saying that he was a colleague of the deceased. He stated that Seena had recently started his job and was seldom seen away from work. At around 10pm yesterday, Seena mentioned he was intending to visit a shop, and set out on the motorbike with another friend riding pillion.

Pongsak learnt about the tragic accident afterwards, rushing to the scene along with Seena’s relatives. Upon realising that Seena had died and his companion was injured, they had the wounded man taken to Kui Buri Hospital. Once the police completed their investigation at the crash site, they permitted the recovery team to send Seena’s body to the same hospital for further examination before handing it over to his family for the final rites.