Fatal motorbike and truck collision in Chachoengsao City centre

Picture courtesy of หน่วยกู้ภัยฉะเชิงเทรา Facebook

A fatal collision between a motorbike and an 18-wheel truck took place around 10am today in the heart of Chachoengsao City. The incident resulted in one death and serious injuries.

The accident occurred near the city’s central intersection. The deceased, 49 year old Nikom, from Bang Samak sub-district in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, was found with major facial injuries.

Nearby was a black-red Honda Wave motorbike bearing a registration number from Bangkok. A badly injured man between 45 and 50 years old, who was the rider, was rushed to the Buddha Sothon Hospital by the rescue team.

The other vehicle involved was an 18-wheel white Hino truck, its right front indicator damaged from the impact. The 34 year old driver, Komkrit, was waiting to give his statement to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Komkrit revealed that he was transporting a full load of sand from Chon Buri Province to a construction site in Wang Ta Kian sub-district, Chachoengsao City. The site was not far from the accident spot. He noticed the motorbike slowing down on the white line between the city entrance and the bypass. Suddenly, the motorbike turned left without warning. Komkrit couldn’t react in time due to the close distance, resulting in the collision.

After the incident, Komkrit immediately called the authorities for help. The police took him to the Chachoengsao City Police Station for further questioning and also inspected the CCTV footage from the accident site for a detailed investigation.

Follow us on :













Nikom’s body was handed over to the Chachoengsao rescue team and taken to Buddha Sothon Hospital, awaiting family members to claim for religious rituals.

In related news, a fatal collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Suk Prayun Road near the Ju Chareon intersection in Mueang Chachoengsao. The incident took place close to a U-turn point in the city centre, and resulted in the death of the 31 year old motorcycle rider, Waranyu Worasing, also known as Kru Gai.