Fatal Lopburi road accident takes two lives

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of 59 year old Read and his 74 year old relative, Paew, as they were travelling to a temple in Lopburi province’s Khok Samrong district to attend a relative’s funeral. The incident occurred on Suranarai road, between kilometres 27 to 28, in Paniat subdistrict yesterday.

The road accident site on the four-lane road, near a U-turn spot of Paniat’s administrative organisation, bore witness to the wreckage of a black Nissan pickup truck with the registration number Bong-1359 from Phetchabun. The left front end of the vehicle showed signs of a serious collision, and its windshield was shattered. In the middle of the road lay a wrecked black and red Honda Wave motorcycle, registration number 1Kor-4598 of Lopburi, which was heavily damaged and toppled over.

Read, the motorbike rider, suffered severe injuries all over his body, including a broken leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Paew, who was riding a pillion, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries later.

Upon investigation of the fatal road accident, the driver of the pickup truck, 26 year old Torsak, recounted that he was heading towards Khok Samrong district when the motorcycle, which was travelling parallel to him on his left, suddenly made a U-turn. Caught off guard, he was unable to swerve or brake in time to avoid a collision. Consequently, both riders were thrown off in different directions, leading to their tragic demise, reported KhaoSod.

The victims’ relatives revealed that the pair had left their home to spend the night at Khao Crocodile Temple in Wang Phloeng subdistrict, where they were to mourn a relative who had also died in a road accident. However, they tragically lost their lives in a similar incident before they could reach the temple. The news triggered a wave of grief among their family members, who were seen weeping uncontrollably.

The police detained the pickup truck driver involved in this road accident and handed him over to the investigation officer at Paniat police station to proceed with legal action. The deceased was taken to Khok Samrong Hospital, where post-mortem examinations were to be performed. After the formalities, their bodies would be handed over to their relatives for religious rites.