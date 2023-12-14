Fatal late-night shooting in Nakhon Pathom leaves restaurant server dead

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal shooting incident occurred at 1.30am today in Nakhon Pathom when a villain in a pickup truck chased down and shot a young restaurant server. The attacker’s bullets claimed the life of the young man in front of his friend, leaving four others injured. The incident took place on a rural road in the district of Thanon Kad, in central Nakhon Pathom.

The crime scene was located 100 metres off the main road, where the lifeless body of Lertthit Boonrod, a 29 year old from Thap Sakae, Prachuap Khiri Khan, was found. He’d been shot in the upper right chest and middle back. The young man’s body, lying in a pool of blood, was found next to his motorcycle with the Nakhon Pathom registration plate 1กฒ3388. In his bag, a pen gun was discovered, which was seized as evidence.

In the vicinity, two homemade bombs were discovered in the grass where the vehicle had toppled. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to collect the bombs. The deceased’s sister revealed that her brother worked as a server at a restaurant in downtown Nakhon Pathom. After finishing his shift, he rode his motorcycle to meet his friends, who were parked on the roadside near the crime scene, reported KhaoSod.

As the deceased approached his friends, a white Isuzu pickup truck followed him. As he reached his friends, who were waiting with about five to six motorcycles, the passenger in the pickup truck lowered the window and fired more than five rounds of bullets. The shooting caused the group of friends to scatter, with the deceased being shot before he could escape, crashing his motorcycle at the crime scene, where he later died.

Follow us on :













Four of his friends were also injured in the shooting and were taken to Nakhon Pathom Hospital. Initial witness statements suggest that every evening, the deceased and his friends would meet at the roadside near where the incident occurred.

The day before the incident, the deceased’s group had engaged in a dispute with another group of youths. The police suspect that the shooting was an act of revenge by the rival group. The police are reviewing CCTV footage along the route to track down the criminals and proceed with the case.