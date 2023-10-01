Fatal highway crash: Container truck skids off course, collides with taxi

Picture courtesy of สมพาน แจ่มใส Facebook

A container truck skidded off course on the highway, causing its container to unhinge and cross the median strip, resulting in a fatal crash with an oncoming taxi. The accident happened on the special highway between cities number nine around kilometre 58+000 heading towards Bang Phli, at approximately 9.25pm yesterday.

The truck veered from the leftmost lane to the far right. The truck driver attempted to counter-steer to avoid crashing into the median strip. However, the container being transported toppled from the truck and crossed the median strip into the oncoming lane, leading to a violent crash with an approaching taxi. Emergency services from the highway and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation hurriedly provided assistance.

Upon inspection, it was found that an unnamed 40 year old female passenger was thrown out of the taxi and died on the spot. Another unnamed passenger, a 45 year old man, was injured in the head. Rescue workers quickly transported him to Sirindhorn Hospital.

The taxi driver sustained severe injuries in the fatal crash. Rescue workers used cutting and prying tools to extricate the injured from the vehicle, as he was trapped against the vehicle’s wreckage. Once removed, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, reported Sanook.

The deceased’s niece informed the news team that her aunt had just returned from abroad and had landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

She had hired a taxi to her home around the fifth kilometre of Bang Na-Trat Road to collect a car she had left there and was preparing to return to her residence in Chon Buri province. She was notified of the fatal crash involving her aunt by the rescue team.

Regarding the cause of the death, she initially reviewed footage from a closed-circuit camera. She suspected why the container had fallen from the truck and bounced across the median strip, appearing as if it was not locked onto the car. She requested fairness from the police and relevant agencies to investigate this matter.

Follow us on :













Initially, the investigating officer prepared to coordinate with the hospital to measure the alcohol level of the container truck driver, as well as investigate various issues that occurred to find the truth to be used in legal proceedings.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.