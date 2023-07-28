Road accident claims life of motorbike group member in Samut Songkhram

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal road accident occurred in the central province of Samut Songkhram today, claiming the life of 38 year old Suriya, a member of a large motorcycle group on a southern holiday trip. The incident came about as a pickup truck, with 33 years old Nonthaphon behind the wheel, attempted to turn into a petrol station, inadvertently crashing into the biker.

The road accident took place at 9.30am, when the bustling thoroughfare of Rama 2 Road, became a grim backdrop for the fatal crash. Suriya, a resident of Tha Sai, Samut Sakhon, lay lifeless, a good 60 metres away from his red and black Honda motorbike that landed near the petrol station. He suffered a broken neck and his body was riddled with marks from the sudden fatal collision.

Suriya’s friends, who had also been on the ride with him, bore long-sleeved white t-shirts inscribed with the words “Racing Club” and stood by at the crash site awaiting official proceedings.

The other vehicle involved in the road accident, a black 4-door Isuzu pickup with a Samut Songkhram registration plate, sustained damage to the front left of the truck running into the driver’s door. Nonthaphon, the driver, a local from Samut Songkhram, explained to investigators that she was heading home after a trip to Bangkok. She needed to make a stop at the petrol station, but the motorbike unexpectedly hit the left side of her truck, killing Suriya reported KhaoSod.

Suriya’s friends revealed to the authorities that they were driving on a relaxing trip to Pranburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, from Samut Sakhon when the unfortunate event took place. Stunned by the sudden turn of the truck, Suriya was unable to brake in time, resulting in a fatal collision.

Following a preliminary investigation into the road accident, the authorities took Suriya’s body to the Somdet Phra Phuttha Loetla Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Official charges have not been filed against Nonthaphon, but she will be summoned for an in-depth examination at the Samut Songkhram Police Station, along with others involved in or witnessing the tragic road accident.