Fatal collision at Talat Phlu intersection: motorcycle hits taxi

A 21 year old man riding a motorcycle against the traffic flow collided with a taxi on a bridge crossing Talat Phlu intersection, resulting in a fatal accident. The cab driver recalled the shocking moment, noting that he had to regain composure before alerting the police.

The incident took place around 1am today. The Talat Phlu police station received a report of a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a taxi on the bridge crossing the Talat Phlu intersection on Ratchaphruek Road, Talat Phlu, Thonburi, Bangkok.

Upon arrival at the scene, police and forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, discovered the deceased, 21 year old Natthawat, near his black ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 350 motorcycle with Bangkok registration plates, which had suffered considerable damage. Approximately 10 metres away, they found a public taxi, green-yellow in colour, with a shattered windscreen, a broken left headlight, and a punctured left tyre, with the 34 year old driver, Prasit, standing by awaiting the investigation.

Prasit informed the investigators that he was transporting a passenger from Mahasak intersection to Sampeng Kalapapruek. He was driving in the rightmost lane when he reached the accident scene. The deceased, riding against the traffic at high speed without braking, crashed into his vehicle with such force that it caused a loud noise. The shock was so great that it took him some time to regain his composure and slowly park his vehicle on the left side of the road, before calling the police.

Initially, the police will examine the CCTV cameras on the bridge to gather evidence. The deceased was taken for an autopsy at Siriraj Hospital, before contacting his relatives to collect his body for religious rites.

