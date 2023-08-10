Pickup truck collision leads to electrifying fatal accident in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal accident occurred in Chon Buri when a pickup truck collided with a parked bus and electrocution ensued due to the impact on a high-voltage electric post, causing three sections to snap. The driver of the pickup lost his life, along with his severed leg which was discovered nearby.

Sub-lieutenant Mongkol Siriwech, Deputy Investigation Officer of Saen Suk Police Station, received the report on the fatal accident at 5am today. The accident occurred on Khao Lam Road, near the fish market curve towards Bang Saen, in Saen Suk, Chon Buri. As the news was relayed, emergency units from Tai Kunatham Foundation were dispatched.

The scene of the fatal accident displayed a bronze Nissan Navara, license plate ผผ 5139 Chon Buri, the pickup in question, which was wrecked beyond recognition. Within the remnants of the vehicle, rescuers discovered the lifeless body of the 64 year old driver, Solod. His leg had been severed by the force of the crash. It took the rescue team over 20 minutes to extract Solod’s body using specialist equipment.

A Mercedes Benz bus, white and blue, with the registration 30-0828 Chon Buri, carrying factory workers was found at the scene. Its rearmost end badly damaged. Subsequently, three broken high-voltage lighting posts were also sighted, reported KhaoSod.

Thanychanok, the deceased driver’s daughter, arrived at the scene and explained her father had just left home to pick up her mother for their routine morning market visit. The 34 year old was confused as to how the fatal accident occurred because her father rarely travelled far from home.

The bus driver, Somdet, claimed he had parked the bus on the side of the road whilst waiting to pick up workers. He heard a loud noise as if vehicles were racing before his bus collided with him severely. Startled, he fell off his seat. When he stepped out to investigate, he found the pickup truck crashed into his vehicle and the electricity posts snapped with the electric sparks flashing. He immediately alerted the rescue team for help.

Chalermchai Kaewlek, a member of the emergency rescue team, reported the victim showed no pulse or sign of life when he arrived. He used rescue tools to extract the victim’s body but noticed the severed leg. It took around 20 minutes to locate the missing limb.

The police will get supplementary information from CCTV footage around the fatal accident scene and conduct more detailed questioning of the bus driver. This will likely solidify our understanding of the events leading up to this unfortunate incident as we endeavour to follow the point of the law.