High-speed collision claims the life of an ex-convict

Photo: KhaoSod

A man recently released from prison tragically lost his life in a high-speed collision with a parked vehicle. The incident occurred yesterday evening at around 8pm, on Khu Khwang-Pak Nakhon road, in front of Supalai village, Pak Nakhon district.

A 30 year old man, Anuwat, was found dead at the scene. He was the driver of a white Isuzu pickup truck that had collided with a grey Isuzu pickup parked on the side of the road. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

It was known that Anuwat had just completed a four-month prison sentence and was welcomed home by his wife and their young child only a day earlier. Before the accident, Anuwat left his home to celebrate with friends.

After the gathering, he drove his pickup at high speed, resulting in him losing control and colliding with another pickup parked on the roadside, causing him to die instantly at the scene. The other party involved was a food vendor who suffered a broken leg and was subsequently sent to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for treatment.

Relatives of Anuwat’s wife reported that after being released from prison, he had returned to his wife’s home. His wife had posted a photograph of their reunion on social media with the message, “Welcome home, putting an end to hardships at last.” The tragic high-speed collision occurred later that evening, leaving his wife and child in profound grief.

Law enforcement officers are gathering evidence and witnesses’ statements for further legal proceedings into this unfortunate high-speed collision, reported KhaoSod.

