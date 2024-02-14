Drunken taxi driver causes fatal Valentine’s Day crash in Pathum Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Valentine’s Day turned tragic for a couple in Pathum Thani when a drunken taxi driver struck them with full force, leading to their deaths. The incident occurred at 7.30am today, February 14.

Police Lieutenant Prachanan Korkhun, an investigative officer at the Khlong Luang police station, was alerted to a collision between a taxi and a motorcycle along a canal road in the Khlong Sam area.

At the scene, two fatalities were discovered: a 40 year old teacher named Pornnapha, and her husband, Thanat, a 41 year old engineer. The couple’s lifeless bodies were found near the footpath and the canal’s edge, respectively.

The motorcycle, a Honda PCX with the license plate 3กด3732 from Bangkok, was found in the canal, while the taxi, showing extensive front-end damage, bore the license plate 3มช6381 from Bangkok. The 45 year old taxi driver, identified as Nathon, sustained minor injuries and was detained by the police in an intoxicated state, reported KhaoSod.

Nathon claimed that the motorcycle had cut in front of his taxi, leading to the accident. He admitted to having consumed a small amount of beer, but not enough to impair his driving. However, upon testing, his blood alcohol concentration was found to be 151 milligrams per cent, well above the legal limit.

An eyewitness reported that the taxi was speeding and lost control before crashing into the victims’ motorcycle, which was travelling in its proper lane.

A dashboard camera from another vehicle captured part of the incident, showing the taxi overtaking on the left at high speed during rush hour, causing a cloud of dust and eventually leading to the fatal collision. Another teacher from the same school, 46 year old Busaba, expressed her shock and concern when her colleague did not arrive at the school on time, as it was unusual given that her deceased husband used to drop her off every day.

After being notified by the rescue team, she immediately went to the accident site and informed the school’s administration to take care of the students and coordinate with the police regarding the legal proceedings.