Drunk driver claims 1 life and leaves another in critical condition

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมกู้ภัยตักศิลา มหาสารคาม

A drunk Thai driver crashed an SUV into a motorcycle on a road in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham, claiming the life of one victim and leaving another one in critical condition.

Channel 7 showed CCTV footage of a black SUV driving against the direction of traffic and hitting a motorcycle directly yesterday, December 25. The date of the accident was not given in the report. The impact of the crash sent the motorcyclist and the passenger flying across the road.

The rider, a 20 year old woman named Sakunkarn, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, a 19 year old woman named Sumita, was seriously injured and lost consciousness. The two were students at Maha Sarakham University.

Their damaged motorcycle was found near a black SUV driven by a 33 year old Thai man named Thanawat as the driver. The other three passengers were two women and a man. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

A vendor with a shop near the scene told the media that she heard a loud noise from the accident and rushed out of her shop to investigate. Sakunkarn was still alive when the vendor arrived at the scene. She tried to say something but was unable to utter a word and died. The passenger, Sumita, screamed for help.

Another witness said the driver initially stayed in the car. His male friend got out and shouted that he was not the driver and had nothing to do with the accident.

Officers from Mueang Maha Sarakham Police Station later arrived at the scene and arrested Thanawat. He was found to have over the legal limit of alcohol in his system. He was charged with reckless driving causing death. This charge will result in imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both according to Section 291 of the Criminal Law.