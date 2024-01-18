Drowsy driver crashes pickup into Ayutthaya eatery, residents in shock

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A pickup truck crashed into a local eatery in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya causing shock and turmoil among the residents. The driver, a 30 year old woman, reported falling asleep at the wheel during her journey home. The event did not result in severe injuries or fatalities, thanks largely to the vehicle’s fortunate miss of an electricity pole.

At around 7am today, January 18, emergency services in Ayutthaya were alerted to a road accident involving a civilian’s pickup truck crashing into a residential property, causing injuries. The incident occurred near Hantra Sai Nia Road Soi7, Moo 3, Hantra district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The scene of the accident was a house-cum-eatery located at 104, Moo 3, Hantra district. A four-door white Toyota pickup with Bangkok registration was found with significant front-end damage, having plunged into a water pit in front of the house.

Besides, the house wall was damaged, with debris scattered across the property. Pu, the driver of the truck, was found injured in the vehicle and was promptly given preliminary medical assistance before being rushed to Ratchathani Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Speaking on the incident, Pu shared that she was returning to her residence in Ban Koh district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. On reaching the accident spot, which was a curved stretch of road, she felt drowsy and dozed off, only to be jolted awake by the impact of the vehicle hitting the house wall.

The homeowner, 35 year old Alongkorn Kotchapet, recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the crash. He was helping his wife open their eatery and preparing to send their child to school when he saw the pickup truck collide with his house wall and stop inches away from his shop.

Follow us on :













He feared for his life at that instant but was relieved that the vehicle didn’t penetrate further into the house, ensuring his family’s safety. He also noted the driver’s luck in missing the electricity pole, which could have resulted in severe injuries.

The local police are currently investigating the accident scene, while the injured party’s relatives have coordinated with the insurance company to assess the damage for further proceedings.