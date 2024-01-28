Delivery truck with parcels sinks in Chao Phraya River, goods lost

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A delivery truck plunged into the Chao Phraya River near Wat Klang Kred pier, carrying a full load of parcels destined for customers. The incident, which caused significant damage and required several hours for vehicle recovery, has highlighted the vulnerability of goods in transit despite the increasingly common practice of insuring them against loss or damage.

The rise of online shopping has led to a boom in the logistics sector, with a plethora of companies, both state-owned and private, offering delivery services. These services often include insurance for goods to protect against loss or damage, with terms and conditions set by the respective companies. However, it is uncertain whether each delivery will reach its destination without incident, reported KhaoSod.

On January 28, a Facebook user posted images and a message to the ข่าวสาร-คนเกาะเกร็ด Facebook group with over 7,500 members. The post read, “Today (January 26) at about 5pm, a delivery truck en route from Ko Kret to Pak Kret slipped into the water at Wat Klang Kred pier. No need to wait for your deliveries, folks; the driver is safe. #KoKretNews.”

The photograph showed a sealed delivery truck on the verge of submersion in the river, with packages inside slowly sinking along with it. For those who had placed orders, this unfortunate event might mean waiting to claim their lost goods. Fortunately, the driver of the truck was unharmed, but the recovery of the vehicle took several hours.

In related news, a shocking incident unfolded when a pickup truck plunged into a drainage canal alongside Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. The driver managed to escape unharmed and reported that the accident occurred while he was swerving to avoid a municipal water truck.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Theerapoj Thonghet, an investigator at Vibhavadi Police Station, received a report of a pickup truck falling into a drainage canal at the entrance of Soi Vibhavadi 46, Lat Yao subdistrict, Chatuchak district, Bangkok.