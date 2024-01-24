Croatian tourists survive van collision in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

A close shave with disaster was experienced by three Croatian tourists on January 22, when the van they were travelling in collided with a power pole on Thepkasattri Road in Phuket. The accident resulted in minor injuries for the tourists who were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The mishap was reported to the local Thalang Police Station around 10pm, as revealed by Police Captain Kraisorn Boonprasop. He further noted that the accident took place just south of the Heroines Monument, opposite the Tha Ruea Shrine on Thepkasattri Road.

Rescue personnel from Srisoonthorn Municipality and the Kusoldharm Foundation were on the scene swiftly. They discovered a white passenger van, registered in Pathum Thani, with considerable damage from the collision. The van had skidded and crashed side-on into a power pole, reported The Phuket News.

The occupants of the van were identified as 51 year old Anton Palic, 56 year old Franjo Papp, and 55 year old Roko Ivanovic- all of Croatian nationality. Fortunately, the trio sustained only minor injuries in the accident. They were initially taken to the Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town.

The driver of the van, Chaiyaphan Wichianchai, remained unharmed, with no mention of his injuries by the police. Chaiyaphan had picked up the tourists from Patong and was on his way to drop them off at their hotel in Mai Khao when the accident happened.

Chaiyaphan attributed the accident to the slippery, treacherous conditions caused by the rain. He reported losing control of the van on a curve, which led to the vehicle slamming into the power pole beside the road.

The police are currently continuing their investigation into the accident to ascertain all the circumstances. Meanwhile, the tourists are recovering from their minor injuries, thankful for their narrow escape from a potentially fatal accident.