Crash kills Pattaya couple on motorbike

A crash killed a Pattaya couple last night, photo by The Pattaya News.

Last night, a couple from Pattaya lost their lives in a motorcycle accident. The deceased were identified as Santisuk Sae-tan, a 31 year old man, and Chatchawan Kangwanwuthikul, a 31 year old woman. The tragic incident occurred at approximately 8pm on a road situated in front of Khao Mai Kaew temple.

Rescuers arrived on the scene to find that a black Mitsubishi Mirage sedan and a black Honda PCX motorbike had collided, resulting in severe damage to both vehicles. Santisuk and Chatchawan were lying on the road with severe injuries.

The rescuers tried to save the victims, but they tragically succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The rescuers contacted the victims’ relatives, who confirmed that they were a couple, The Pattaya News reported.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and questioned the driver of the sedan, 64 year old Thamnanab Matmooltri. The officers reported that Thamnanab appeared to be intoxicated, so they took him to the police station for an alcohol test.

Authorities suspect that Thamnanab was travelling at high speed and lost control, resulting in the collision with the victims.

Pattaya Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

This news comes after a Pattaya motorcyclist was killed in a crash just last week.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s Road Safety Centre reported 2,440 road accidents during the annual “7 dangerous days” (December 29 to January 4) when people head to their hometowns to mark the new year.

During this time there were 2,437 injuries and 317 deaths, with Surat Thani having the highest number of accidents at 79 and Kanchanaburi with the highest number of injuries at 81. Chiang Rai recorded the most deaths at 15.