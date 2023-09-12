Car crash due to ambiguous traffic lights seriously injures shop worker

Photo: KhaoSod

A convenience store employee was injured in a car crash at the centre of an intersection due to a flashing yellow traffic light. The incident took place yesterday, in Nakhon Ratchasima. The collision involved a black car, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, and a red motorcycle also registered in the same northern province. The accident occurred at 7.43pm yesterday.

The seriously injured motorcyclist, 25 year old Methawee, an employee of a local convenience store, was found at the scene of the car crash with a head injury and abrasions all over her body. Emergency services were quick to administer first aid before transferring her to Phimai Hospital for further treatment.

The 50 year old car driver, Chatma, was on her way home, heading towards the town of Phimai district. As she approached the intersection, she noticed the traffic lights were flashing yellow from all directions, hence she continued driving. Meanwhile, Methawee was on her way to deliver an order, coming from the opposite side. The two vehicles failed to yield as they both had a flashing yellow light, resulting in a significant car crash, reported KhaoSod.

Local police are investigating the incident further to determine the exact cause and further details regarding the car crash.

Car crashes are all too common in Thailand. In a recent Chaiyaphum car crash, three women tragically lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries. Immediate first aid was provided on the scene, and those with severe trauma were promptly transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

In another recent incident in Uthai Thani, a pickup truck recently swerved off the road and collided with a tree on a nearby farm, causing severe injuries to the driver. Local residents have noted that this specific section of the road has a history of being hazardous and has been the site of multiple fatal accidents in the past.

