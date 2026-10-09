Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri

A police officer was reportedly seen leaving the scene to eat at a restaurant after his SUV collided with a motorcycle, killing a university student and injuring another in Chon Buri on October 4.

Security camera footage of the crash in Saen Suk district was recorded at around 1.20am and later shared by the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7.

The footage showed a white SUV travelling along a two-way road near Burapha University, where motorcycles and other vehicles were on the road. The SUV then veered into the opposite lane and collided with a motorcycle carrying two university students.

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One student was injured, while the other, identified by the nickname Spy, died at the scene despite rescue workers attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The SUV driver was reported to be a police officer serving under Provincial Police Region 2. Witnesses said he got out of the vehicle and appeared intoxicated. They also alleged that he did not check on the injured students before leaving the scene, where his wife and child remained.

Several Thai news outlets reported that the officer later went to a restaurant and ate alone before turning himself in at Saen Suk Police Station. His identity has not been publicly disclosed in the reports provided.

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The officer was reportedly charged with reckless driving causing death. However, police had not clarified whether he had been driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. The reports did not include the results of any alcohol or drug tests.

The deceased student’s body was taken to a temple in Lat Krabang district of Bangkok. His cremation took place on the evening of October 8.

Channel 7 reported that the officer had asked the deceased student’s family for permission to ordain as a monk and make merit for the student. No further details about the request were reported.

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