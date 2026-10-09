Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 9, 2026, 1:41 PM
1 minute read
Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A police officer was reportedly seen leaving the scene to eat at a restaurant after his SUV collided with a motorcycle, killing a university student and injuring another in Chon Buri on October 4.

Security camera footage of the crash in Saen Suk district was recorded at around 1.20am and later shared by the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7.

The footage showed a white SUV travelling along a two-way road near Burapha University, where motorcycles and other vehicles were on the road. The SUV then veered into the opposite lane and collided with a motorcycle carrying two university students.

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University student killed in fatal crash in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

One student was injured, while the other, identified by the nickname Spy, died at the scene despite rescue workers attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The SUV driver was reported to be a police officer serving under Provincial Police Region 2. Witnesses said he got out of the vehicle and appeared intoxicated. They also alleged that he did not check on the injured students before leaving the scene, where his wife and child remained.

Several Thai news outlets reported that the officer later went to a restaurant and ate alone before turning himself in at Saen Suk Police Station. His identity has not been publicly disclosed in the reports provided.

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Chon Buri police crashes and kills student
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

The officer was reportedly charged with reckless driving causing death. However, police had not clarified whether he had been driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. The reports did not include the results of any alcohol or drug tests.

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The deceased student’s body was taken to a temple in Lat Krabang district of Bangkok. His cremation took place on the evening of October 8.

Channel 7 reported that the officer had asked the deceased student’s family for permission to ordain as a monk and make merit for the student. No further details about the request were reported.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 9, 2026, 1:41 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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