Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:22 AM
1 minute read
Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman
Photo via Channel 7

A Chinese man drove against the flow of traffic and killed a Thai woman in a head-on collision in Prachin Buri in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Another woman was injured in the crash.

The accident occurred on Road 3027 in Tha Tum subdistrict, Si Maha Phot district. Footage circulated on Thai social media showed a black car driven by a Chinese national travelling against the direction of traffic.

The car continued for more than 200 metres before colliding head-on with a white sedan driven by a Thai woman identified as Sunita.

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Rescue workers rushed to the scene and worked to remove Sunita from the wreckage. She reportedly lost consciousness, prompting rescuers to perform CPR, but she did not survive.

Chinese driver kills Thai woman in Prachin Buri
Photo via Facebook/ เจ้าที่ เจ้าทาง เจ้าทาง

A second Thai woman travelling in the sedan sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition had not been publicly updated in the reports provided.

The Chinese driver was travelling with a friend, and both men reportedly sustained minor injuries. Channel 7 reported that the two appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, although the report did not include the results of any alcohol tests.

The men were reportedly able to communicate in Thai with police but could not provide a clear account of the incident at the time.

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Thai woman dies in head-on crash with Chinese driver in Prachin Buri
Photo via Facebook/ เจ้าที่ เจ้าทาง เจ้าทาง

One man was taken to hospital for treatment, while the other was escorted to a police station for questioning. According to reports, the driver told police that they had left an entertainment venue in the area and had not realised they were travelling against the flow of traffic.

The driver reportedly apologised and said he intended to meet the victims’ families to express his condolences.

Police are continuing to collect evidence and review CCTV footage from along the road before determining the charges against the Chinese nationals.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:22 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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