Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman

A Chinese man drove against the flow of traffic and killed a Thai woman in a head-on collision in Prachin Buri in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Another woman was injured in the crash.

The accident occurred on Road 3027 in Tha Tum subdistrict, Si Maha Phot district. Footage circulated on Thai social media showed a black car driven by a Chinese national travelling against the direction of traffic.

The car continued for more than 200 metres before colliding head-on with a white sedan driven by a Thai woman identified as Sunita.

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Rescue workers rushed to the scene and worked to remove Sunita from the wreckage. She reportedly lost consciousness, prompting rescuers to perform CPR, but she did not survive.

A second Thai woman travelling in the sedan sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition had not been publicly updated in the reports provided.

The Chinese driver was travelling with a friend, and both men reportedly sustained minor injuries. Channel 7 reported that the two appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, although the report did not include the results of any alcohol tests.

The men were reportedly able to communicate in Thai with police but could not provide a clear account of the incident at the time.

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One man was taken to hospital for treatment, while the other was escorted to a police station for questioning. According to reports, the driver told police that they had left an entertainment venue in the area and had not realised they were travelling against the flow of traffic.

The driver reportedly apologised and said he intended to meet the victims’ families to express his condolences.

Police are continuing to collect evidence and review CCTV footage from along the road before determining the charges against the Chinese nationals.

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