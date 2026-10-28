Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl

A Chinese driver hit a motorcycle on Chon Buri road yesterday, October 27, killing a 10 year old Thai girl and injuring her grandmother and seven year old sister.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station responded to the report, alongside rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation. At the scene, officers found a grey Toyota Veloz SUV with damage to its front left bumper and a Honda Wave motorcycle with extensive damage to its rear.

The 10 year old girl suffered serious head and jaw injuries and reportedly had no pulse when rescuers arrived. Rescue volunteers attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

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Her 60 year old grandmother and seven year old sister sustained scratches. Both were reportedly in shock and were taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

Police identified the SUV driver as a 40 year old Chinese woman who worked as a manager at a factory in Rayong province.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Chinese woman told police she had been driving to work but could not remember what had happened. Officers accompanied her to the police station for further questioning.

The grandmother told police she had been taking the two girls to a grocery shop near their home when the collision occurred. She recalled travelling along the road before being thrown into the air and striking a hard object. She later regained consciousness in an ambulance.

A witness told police that the motorcycle was travelling along the road when the SUV behind it struck its rear, throwing the motorcycle into an electricity pole.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to establish the cause of the collision before deciding on any legal charges against the Chinese driver.

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