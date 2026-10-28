Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 4:32 PM
1 minute read
Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

A Chinese driver hit a motorcycle on Chon Buri road yesterday, October 27, killing a 10 year old Thai girl and injuring her grandmother and seven year old sister.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station responded to the report, alongside rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation. At the scene, officers found a grey Toyota Veloz SUV with damage to its front left bumper and a Honda Wave motorcycle with extensive damage to its rear.

The 10 year old girl suffered serious head and jaw injuries and reportedly had no pulse when rescuers arrived. Rescue volunteers attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

ADVERTISEMENT
10 year old Thai girl dies in Chon Buri collision
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

Her 60 year old grandmother and seven year old sister sustained scratches. Both were reportedly in shock and were taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

Police identified the SUV driver as a 40 year old Chinese woman who worked as a manager at a factory in Rayong province.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Chinese woman told police she had been driving to work but could not remember what had happened. Officers accompanied her to the police station for further questioning.

Chinese woman arrested for fatal crash in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

The grandmother told police she had been taking the two girls to a grocery shop near their home when the collision occurred. She recalled travelling along the road before being thrown into the air and striking a hard object. She later regained consciousness in an ambulance.

Related Articles

A witness told police that the motorcycle was travelling along the road when the SUV behind it struck its rear, throwing the motorcycle into an electricity pole.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to establish the cause of the collision before deciding on any legal charges against the Chinese driver.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 4:32 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk&#8217;s car Thailand News

Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car

60 minutes ago
Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund Thailand News

Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund

1 hour ago
Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers Crime News

Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers

2 hours ago
Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup Events

Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup

2 hours ago
Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan Tourism News

Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards Thailand News

Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards

3 hours ago
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events Politics News

Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events

5 hours ago
4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south Thailand Weather Updates

TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

6 hours ago
Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui Crime News

Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors Bangkok News

Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors

7 hours ago
Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme Pattaya News

Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers

10 hours ago
Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual Bangkok News

Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual

22 hours ago
Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses Transport News

Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses

23 hours ago
Delivery riders criticised after dropping liquid bag from Bangkok BTS station Bangkok News

Delivery riders criticised after dropping liquid bag from Bangkok BTS station

23 hours ago
ONE Lumpinee fighter attacked by two men in Chiang Mai Northern Thailand News

ONE Lumpinee fighter attacked by two men in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Looked fit outside, 60 inside: Nadech says extreme training wrecked his hormones Thailand News

Looked fit outside, 60 inside: Nadech says extreme training wrecked his hormones

1 day ago
Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism Thailand News

Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism

1 day ago
Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak Environment News

Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak

1 day ago
Khao San Road plans biggest Halloween party, calls for 4am closing Bangkok News

Khao San Road plans biggest Halloween party, calls for 4am closing

1 day ago
Over 3 tonnes of elephant tusks, ivory seized at Laem Chabang port Crime News

Over 3 tonnes of elephant tusks, ivory seized at Laem Chabang port

1 day ago
Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house Bangkok News

Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife