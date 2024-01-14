Children’s Day ceremony in Satun turns tragic with rescue vehicle malfunction

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Satun witnessed an unfortunate turn of events yesterday, as a Children’s Day ceremony in the Kuan Don Subdistrict took a tragic turn. A rescue vehicle, intended to demonstrate natural disaster operations, malfunctioned during the show, resulting in injuries to 44 children.

Local media outlets reported that the incident occurred when a steel sling on the bridge vehicle, used for natural disaster rescue operations, snapped unexpectedly, causing the bridge to collapse to the ground. At the moment, numerous children were on the vehicle witnessing the demonstration.

A statement was issued by the local media in Satun following the distressing incident.

“Forty-four children suffered minor injuries including back pain, waist pain, and wrist pain after the bridge slammed to the ground. However, three children were being closely monitored by physicians after the accident for possible further injuries.”

In the aftermath of the accident, Sakra Kapilakhan, the Governor of Satun, took immediate action. He ordered all relevant agencies to take responsibility for the incident, ensure proper care for all victims, and provide necessary accommodations. Furthermore, Sakra called for a ban on the use of large machines for future shows on Children’s Day across the province.

An investigation into the maintenance and operation of the rescue vehicle and its devices is currently underway. The primary focus of this investigation is to ascertain if there were any lapses in the upkeep of the vehicle that could have led to the unfortunate malfunction. As of now, it remains crucial to ensure the wellbeing of the children involved and to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

