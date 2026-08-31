Chiang Rai doctor kills 2 first-year students in car crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 11:35 AM
2 minutes read
Chiang Rai doctor kills 2 first-year students in car crash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ งานป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย/กู้ชีพกู้ภัย1669 ทต.นางแล

A medical instructor is under investigation after he allegedly attempted to run a red light and crashed into a motorcycle, killing two university students in Chiang Rai on Tuesday, August 25.

Ban Du Police Station officers investigated the crash at Nang Lae Intersection on Phahonyothin Road at around 8.25pm after receiving a report. Police found a red MG5 sedan registered in Chiang Rai and a black Honda Scoopy I registered in Nan at the scene.

The sedan was driven by 32 year old Kamol Ratchakhom, a medical instructor and Head of the Diagnostic Radiology Division at the School of Medicine, Mae Fah Luang University.

Police said an alcohol test conducted on the day of the crash found no alcohol in Kamol’s system. CCTV footage showed the crash occurred in dim lighting, while police found no braking or skid marks from the sedan.

Chiang Rai students killed in car crash
Photo via Facebook/ งานป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย/กู้ชีพกู้ภัย1669 ทต.นางแล

The three victims were first-year students from the Faculty of Law at Mae Fah Luang University who were travelling together on the motorcycle.

Two students died in the crash. They were identified as 19 year old Nichapha Promtong from Nan province and 18 year old Alfarin Gazo from Pattani province. Both had moved to Chiang Rai about one month earlier to begin their studies.

The third student, 18 year old Phatchareeporn Nakhonchan from Chon Buri province, suffered serious leg injuries and remains under close medical care.

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Photo via Facebook/ ท้องถิ่นนิวส์

Witnesses, Wuttichai and Benjamas, told ThaiRath that the students had stopped their motorcycle at a red light at the intersection. They said the sedan suddenly changed lanes and continued through the red light before hitting the motorcycle.

Wuttichai said one of the victims was thrown into a dark roadside forest. He initially believed there were only two victims until another victim’s mobile phone rang from nearby grassland.

He said the medical instructor appeared shaken after the crash and repeatedly said that he had been careless. Wuttichai also said he overheard Kamol speaking with police and saying that he had a bright future ahead of him and should not have it end with legal consequences from the fatal crash.

University students killed in car crash
Photo via Facebook/ ท้องถิ่นนิวส์

Wuttichai expressed concern about the investigation and called on police to handle the case fairly. He said the students also had futures ahead of them and had travelled from their home provinces to Chiang Rai to pursue their studies and dreams.

Mae Fah Luang University had not issued a public statement about the incident as of publication. A Facebook group for university students encouraged members to share information about the fatal crash and call for justice for their friends.

Police told the media that they were awaiting autopsy results and medical certification for the injured student before proceeding with the next stage of legal proceedings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 11:35 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.