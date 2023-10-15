Cement truck ignores warning and crashes into canal after wooden bridge collapse

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A cement truck plunged into a canal after its driver ignored warnings and drove onto a wooden bridge, causing it to collapse. The 55 year old driver, from Amnat Charoen, revealed that he thought the bridge was supported by concrete pillars, and thus decided to cross it. The incident occurred at 12.30pm today.

The 10-wheel truck, registered in Samut Prakan, was found submerged in the Ladnam Chiao Canal, with liquid cement filling up the vehicle. The wooden bridge, located near the scene, was completely destroyed. Sombat Pholharn, who escaped uninjured, explained that he was en route to deliver cement to a worker’s camp near Ladlumkaew Police Station. He had called the workers to ask for directions and was told to take a shortcut.

Upon encountering a road with construction underway, he decided to proceed. This led him to the wooden bridge. Despite realising the danger, he was unable to reverse due to the narrow road and decided to cross the bridge, thinking it was supported by concrete pillars. Shortly thereafter, the bridge collapsed, and he fell into the water along with the truck. Fortunately, he managed to escape through a door that was not submerged, reported KhaoSod.

A witness, 76 years old Sanchai Phaksa, a member of the Rahaeng Subdistrict Municipality, was cutting weeds in a field when he saw the cement truck approaching. He waved and asked the driver where he was going, warning him that the bridge was not strong enough for his vehicle and only small cars could cross. The driver, however, ignored him and proceeded, resulting in the bridge collapsing and the truck flipping over into the water. The police were then informed.

Police from Ladlumkaew Police Station arrived at the scene to investigate and interview the truck driver and the witness. They also took pictures for evidence. The truck owner was advised to contact their insurance company and arrange for the vehicle to be lifted from the canal and for the bridge to be repaired.

