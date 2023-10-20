Tragic accident: Bangkok Police Deputy Superintendent dies in motorbike crash

Photo: KhaoSod

A tragic accident claimed the life of a deputy superintendent, 41 year old Thongplaew Hanpaiboon today who was returning home from his shift. In the early hours of the morning around 2am, he was riding his Yamaha Nmax motorcycle when he collided with a barrier on an elevated bridge near Makasan Pond in the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok. The accident scene, a four-lane road leading to Rama 9 with two lanes for a diversion towards the Mae Phra intersection, was dark with no street lighting. The deceased was found in the pond after being ejected from the motorcycle due to the impact.

The deceased, a diligent and serious worker, was returning to his residence in Wang Thong Lang area after completing his shift. The initial assumption is that the poorly lit road and a sharp turn might have caused him to lose control and crash into the barrier, resulting in him being thrown into the pond. His body was retrieved from the water and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Apart from his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 26 handgun, a pair of keys and some important documents were found at the scene. Thongplaew, a native of Phitsanulok, was a graduate of the 42nd Preparatory Military School and the 58th Police Cadet School. He was also a football athlete during his school years. He had served all his career in the investigative line, holding positions in Din Daeng and Thong Lor police stations as well as in Division 5. He had a significant number of major case arrests to his credit and was a lecturer for many courses at the National Police Office.

“It’s a great loss. Thongplaew was a dedicated officer, his commitment to his duty was exemplary,” said Thawatchakiat Jinda Kuansanong, the commander of Division 5, who rushed to the crash site upon hearing the news of this unprecedented tragic accident. His body will be handed over to his family for funeral rites according to the tradition, reported KhaoSod.

