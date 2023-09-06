Bridge of sorrow: Fatal collision claims life in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A fatal collision involving a car and a motorbike occurred on the Phra Ruang Bridge on Sukhaphiban 5 Road, Sai Mai, Bangkok, in the early hours of this morning. The accident resulted in one fatality and another person severely injured.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from Kannayao Police Station found a severely damaged Toyota Vios with a registration number of ฆจ1656. A few metres away, a Honda Click motorbike, registration number 5กด9195, was also found heavily damaged. The body of a young man, aged between 20-25 years old, was found at the fatal collision scene without any identification. He had suffered significant head injuries and lost a large amount of blood.

Another injured teenager, known as Klee, was also found at the fatal collision scene with serious injuries. The 19 year old was immediately rushed to Phumiphol Hospital. The driver of the car, a 30 year old woman known only as Bee, survived the accident with chest injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Bee explained to the police that she was returning home from work in Ha Thai Ratch district. As she approached the bridge, a motorbike suddenly crossed into her lane at high speed, causing her to lose control and collide with the motorbike.

The police have not yet filed charges against Bee. They plan to review CCTV footage from the area to further investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal collision. The body of the deceased was sent to the Police Hospital’s Forensic Institute for a post-mortem examination and his relatives have been contacted to collect his body for funeral rites.

Follow us on :













Fatal road deaths are a weekly occurrence in Thailand. Last week, a pickup truck lost control and collided with another pickup causing eight injuries and one fatality on a road in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, central Thailand. To read more about the incident HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.