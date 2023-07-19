Motorcycle-sedan collision claims life of security guard in road tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A security guard at a private firm was killed in a motorcycle-sedan crash in a road tragedy during the early hours of this morning. The accident also resulted in a nine year old boy, who was a passenger in the sedan, being injured.

The accident took place at roughly 8.30am on the 3063, a main highway linking the districts of Bo Phong and Nakhon Luang in the central Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. Local police received a distress call and immediately arrived at the scene, along with personnel from the Ayutthaya Joint Heart Association.

Surprisingly, the accident scene was right next to the heavily trafficked Klong Chonlaprathan Canal. A sedan, bearing registration number กน-3656 from Ayutthaya province, was found with its left side damaged. Further ahead, a badly damaged Honda Wave motorcycle (license plate registration ขคท 127, Saraburi) lay strewn, with the wheel twisted out of shape.

In the middle of the road, 46 year old Damkeing’s lifeless body was discovered, bearing shocking injuries including broken limbs and gaping wounds across his body. As for the injured boy, A, his right arm was broken. He was immediately attended to by the emergency personnel and later transferred to the Somdej Phra Sangharaja Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The distraught nephew of the dead security guard, 26 year old Nopadol, who arrived at the accident scene, relayed that his uncle had just finished his security duty at a firm and was heading home, a daily round trip routine to the Phachi district. The exact cause of the accident is yet unknown.

Another party involved in the crash was Sudavee, the 58 year old driver of the Sedan. She was on her way from her home in Nakhon Luang district, taking her grandson to a football match at the provincial sports ground when the accident occurred.

Recollecting the horrific scene, she explained that she saw the motorcycle coming in the wrong direction as if trying to overtake another vehicle, careening across lanes and hitting her vehicle quite forcefully. Shocked, she failed to veer her car clear of the motorcycle, causing it to go off balance towards the canal.

Thankfully, the motorcycle served as a blocker, preventing the car from plunging into the water. In the aftermath, Sudavee managed to safely evacuate her grandson through the vehicle’s window.

Local police are presently examining the chain of events and interviewing witnesses to establish the cause of the accident and death of the security guard. They have also asked Sudavee to cooperate in their ongoing investigation into the crash. Strict legal procedures will subsequently follow.