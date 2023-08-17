Arabian tourist killed and two others injured in late-night Pattaya road crash

Picture courtesy of Pattaya Rescue Facebook.

A shocking road incident occurred along Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya late last night resulting in the death of an Arabian tourist and serious injuries to two others. The accident, which involved two high-powered motorcycles, adds to the recent tally of life-threatening incidents in the region.

On receipt of the unfortunate news around midnight, Pattaya Police Station’s duty officer, Akarapong Saenputawong, spearheaded the emergency response operation, and assembled a crew from Sawang Boriboon, and medical personnel from Banglamung Hospital.

Upon arrival at the scene, located within the Nongprue sub-district in Chon Buri province, the emergency services encountered a grim scene. A shattered black Honda Wave 110 motorcycle was visible on the road. Its rider, identified as Boontai Vot, a 25 year old Cambodian citizen, lay critically wounded with severe fractures to both limbs.

Further along, about 100 metres away, two more casualties were discovered lying by the road. Both were Arabian nationals, although their nationality specifics remain unclear.

As a result of the crash, one of the men unfortunately lost his life, while the other sustained grievous injuries. Amidst the carnage, their red Honda CBR 650 large motorbike was found nearby. The police have chosen not to reveal the identities of the two Arabian nationals to the press, reported The Pattaya News.

Wattana Promhong, a 37 year old onlooker, provided an eyewitness account of the incident. He made known that the Cambodian native had just entered Sukhumvit Road from Soi Khao Noi when the accident occurred. The two Arabian individuals, who were riding their big bike at an excessively high pace, failed to reduce their speed in time and ended up crashing into the Cambodian man at a high velocity. The collision catapulted all three off their motorcycles.

The immediate response saw the emergency team transferring the non-surviving Arabian man and the two survivors to the nearest hospital. Akarapong confirmed that he would obtain and review the security camera footage of the accident to gain a clearer perspective on the tragic events of the night. As per procedure, the embassy of the deceased will be informed in due course.