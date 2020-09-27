8 Roi-et volunteers killed, 33 injured in bus crash at Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger

7 people have been killed and another 33 injured when a tour bus collided into the back of an 18 wheeler trailer truck in Nakhon Ratchasima early yesterday, on the way to Pattaya. The double decker was travelling on the Nakhon Ratchasima-Kabin Buri road in the Chaimongkhol subdistrict just before 4am Saturday morning when the incident happened. The truck and the bus collided at an intersection. All 8 killed were health volunteers from Roi-et. Police say it appears that the bus was speeding at the time when it smashed into the back of the truck.

When police arrived they found the trailer truck, with Lopburi licence plates, and the double decker bus, which had rolled over onto its side. Emergency responders report that the bus was carrying 40 passengers. Out of those 7 died in the collision and 33 were injured. The injured were rushed to district hospitals.

A preliminary police review of the incident reports that the tour bus was transporting a group of health volunteers from Roi Et (north east) province back home from their trip to Pattaya, Chonburi province (Central Thailand). The driver of the trailer truck driver told police that the bus was speeding and crashed into the rear of his truck.

Police are continuing their investigation, checking CCTV and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the incident.

