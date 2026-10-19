Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist
Photo via Naewna

A 65 year old cyclist was killed after a car struck her during her morning exercise in Phatthalung today, October 19. The driver told police that a tyre had burst, causing him to lose control.

Officers from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station investigated the collision involving a black sedan and a bicycle on Muang Luk Dam Road in Khok Cha Ngai subdistrict at around 6.50am. Rescue workers from Na Tom and Si Nakarin foundations also attended the scene.

Police found that the black Suzuki sedan had sustained extensive damage after hitting the bicycle and crashing into a roadside home, damaging its wall.

ADVERTISEMENT
Car tyre blowout causes fatal accident on Phatthalung road
Photo via Naewna

The driver, identified as 35 year old Chanchai, told officers he was travelling to a fresh market with his mother and daughter when the front-right tyre suddenly burst. He said he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the cyclist before crashing into the house on the opposite side of the road.

The cyclist, identified as 65 year old Suphattra, was pronounced dead at the scene. Residents told police and KhaoSod that Suphattra regularly cycled along the road in the morning for exercise.

Investigators are examining the scene and collecting evidence to establish what caused the fatal collision. The driver’s account of a tyre blowout has not yet been confirmed by police or forensic officials.

Thai woman killed while cycling on Phatthalung road
Photo via Naewna

The incident follows other reported crashes in Thailand in which tyre failures were suspected of contributing to fatal accidents.

Related Articles

In August last year, a Myanmar national fell to his death from the Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok after a pickup truck belonging to his company reportedly crashed into a barrier following a tyre blowout.

In May last year, a pickup carrying a family of five reportedly crashed into an electricity pole in Kanchanaburi after a tyre burst. Three people died, and the others sustained serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations Business News

Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations

1 hour ago
Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book Things To Do

Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book

2 hours ago
Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins Eastern Thailand News

Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins

2 hours ago
Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home

3 hours ago
Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe Phuket News

Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe

3 hours ago
Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street Pattaya News

Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street

4 hours ago
Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo Bangkok News

Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo

4 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings Events

ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings

4 hours ago
Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism can no longer carry economy, says ex-TAT chief Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism can no longer carry economy, says ex-TAT chief

6 hours ago
Affected Thai Airways passengers can now apply for compensation Aviation News

Affected Thai Airways passengers can now apply for compensation

7 hours ago
Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea South Thailand News

Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea

7 hours ago
Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized South Thailand News

Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized

7 hours ago
Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman Road deaths

Chinese man drives against traffic, kills Prachin Buri woman

7 hours ago
British baby&#8217;s UK trip from Koh Tao hit by visa refusal Thailand News

British baby’s UK trip from Koh Tao hit by visa refusal

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s cold season in 2026 to be warmer than normal Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand’s cold season in 2026 to be warmer than normal

8 hours ago
Chinese suspect held in Bangkok after 100,000-baht border crossing Bangkok News

Chinese suspect held in Bangkok after 100,000-baht border crossing

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 19 October: heavy rain in 27 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 19 October: heavy rain in 27 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

11 hours ago
Thailand pursues US0 million World Bank loan for clean energy Thailand News

Thailand pursues US$200 million World Bank loan for clean energy

24 hours ago
Thailand intercepts 7kg heroin in drink sachets bound for Australia Crime News

Thailand intercepts 7kg heroin in drink sachets bound for Australia

1 day ago
Suspects killed in Si Sakhon clash linked to earlier cases South Thailand News

Suspects killed in Si Sakhon clash linked to earlier cases

1 day ago
Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal Phuket News

Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal

1 day ago
Woman storms Buriram abbot’s quarters in jealous rant Thailand News

Woman storms Buriram abbot’s quarters in jealous rant

1 day ago
Thick white foam piles up in Pathum Thani canal as fish die Thailand News

Thick white foam piles up in Pathum Thani canal as fish die

1 day ago
Pattaya cafe owner buys suspected burglar beer until police arrive Pattaya News

Pattaya cafe owner buys suspected burglar beer until police arrive

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleNonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver