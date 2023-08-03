Boozy pickup crash: 56 year old drunk’s collision with 18-wheel lorry in central Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A heavy-drinking 56 year old man lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into an 18-wheel lorry parked on the side of the road in Chachoengsao Province, central Thailand. The truck was heavily damaged, and officials quickly responded, providing emergency assistance and transportation to the hospital.

Somprasong Sai-in, an investigative officer at Bang Pakong Police Station, today revealed that he received notification of a car accident near Wat Tha Sa-an School, on the motorway at KM 48, inbound to Bangkok, M.5, Tha Sa-an, Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao Province. Following the notification, he rushed to investigate alongside the Chachoengsao’s rescue unit, reported KhaoSod.

On the site of the incident, a white Isuzu D-MAX truck was found, with a Bangkok license plate reading ฒช 6146, wildly off course and in a ditch beside the road. The right side of the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Inside the truck, the driver identified as 56 year old Wichai was found injured and heavily intoxicated. First aid was immediately provided, and after nearly ten minutes, the man was sent to Chularat 11 Hospital.

Close to the accident spot, an 18-wheel Isuzu lorry with Chachoengsao plates, numbers 71-3808 (lorry) and 71-3949 (trailer), was found parked at the side of the road with damage at the back. A 42 year old man named Decha was identified as the owner of the lorry.

Follow us on :













Initially, Wichai appeared to be incoherent during his statement. He mentioned that he always drank heavily after work, regardless of Buddhist holidays, and would always drive home when he thought it was appropriate. Unfortunately, he encountered an accident before reaching home on this occasion. The police proceeded with a blood test to measure the alcohol level in Wichai’s blood.

Three weeks ago, a tragic car accident claimed the life of a 33 year old man on the road in Chachoengsao province. The victim was rushing to pick up his girlfriend and nephew for work when his car lost control and collided with an electric pole. To read more click HERE