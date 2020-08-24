3 died, others hospitalised in Northeast Thailand crash | The Thaiger

Road deaths
3 died, others hospitalised in Northeast Thailand crash
3 people died and 9 were injured in a car accident during a heavy rain storm yesterday in Ubon Ratchathani, Northeast Thailand. Police say a pickup truck lost control and slid across the road into another lane heading the opposite direction.
The truck was then hit on its side by an on-coming van headed west toward Si Sa Ket. The pickup truck was loaded with workers for an air conditioning company, police say. 2 of the workers, 20 year old Sommai Naloeng and 31 year old Nanthawat Phitpong, died at the scene. Another worker, 30 year old Poempol Kaewkhonkaen, died on the way to the Warin Chamrap Hospital.
9 others were injured and taken to the hospital. The Bangkok Post did not report on how serious the injuries are. Both vehicles were totalled and police say they are still investigating the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers
A teenage girl allegedly stole a total of 2 million baht from her younger peers in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Around 10 students, all around 14 to 16 years old, filed police reports with help from their parents. Thai media reports the 17 year old girl’s name as Wawa. She allegedly ran a savings reward scheme at the local high school using a Facebook page to share posts enticing others to get involved in her program. A popular program was to save 500 baht per day and get 1,000 baht in returns. Another was to save 500 baht a […]
Politics
Khon Kaen sees second rally in 3 days
Khon Kaen, 1 of the “big 4” cities of Isaan in Thailand’s northeast, saw a brief anti-government demonstration in its central district last night, the second in 3 days. The rally at the democracy monument on Srichan road in the Khon Kaen municipal area started at around 9pm. A group of students and and supporters of the Free People group called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and dissolve parliament, the writing of a new Constitution and an end to the state harassment of critics of the government. Key members of the northeastern branch of the Free People group took […]
North East
1 injured as Udon Thani bus slips of wet road
A bus in Isaan’s Udon Thani province slipped off the road and onto is side in heavy rain last night, seriously injuring a passenger. All 19 passengers, some with minor injuries, and the driver were safely rescued, and no deaths were reported. The injured passenger was sent to hospital. Police and rescue staff were alerted to the incident, on Mittraphap Road, around 7:45pm. The Nakornchai-Air coach was carrying a group of elderly citizens, monks, and soldiers flipped and plunged off onto the roadside. The driver, whose name was not given, told police that the bus had left the terminal 45 […]
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO
Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers
Thai nationals overseas voice support for anti-government protesters
Bangkok hosts Thailand’s first Andy Warhol exhibition
3 died, others hospitalised in Northeast Thailand crash
Opposition party suggests 3 amendments to Thai constitution
Singapore lifts restrictions, travellers from New Zealand and Brunei allowed
Pattaya business and tourism official calls for more government help during Covid crisis
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
North cleans up after wet weekend
Royal Thai Navy front media today to explain purchase of 2 Chinese submarines
Report: US President Trump’s sister slams him as “cruel” and “a liar” in secret recordings
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Tourism3 days ago
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
- Business4 days ago
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
- Phuket2 days ago
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
- Politics3 days ago
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
- Politics2 days ago
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts