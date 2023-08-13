Motorbike crash: Tragic accident claims man’s life in Pathum Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Alcohol seems to be the cause of a tragic motorbike crash that occurred earlier today. A 26 years old man lost his life while his female companion faced injuries during a big bike accident. Their vehicle collided with a bridge over Khlong Thep Kunchon, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province when the driver reportedly lost control of the bike.

At around 4am today, the regional police station in Khlong Luang was informed about the crash involving a Kawasaki Ninja 400cc motorcycle and a bridge crossing the canal. Officer Chumphon Trongngam, along with a forensic doctor from Thammasat University Hospital, and Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff, rushed to the scene of the accident to aid and investigate.

Upon their arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of 26 year old Anurak near the Kawasaki Ninja 400cc. The motorbike had no license plate and had sustained heavy damage at the front from the collision with the bridge.

The driver’s female companion was also found at the scene with injuries. She was immediately rushed to Karunvej Hospital before the Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff had even arrived to the site of the motorbike crash.

Anurak and his friends had a meet-up earlier that night where they consumed alcohol. Anurak then declared he would be leaving and departed on his motorbike. However, his friends had no knowledge about his destination, reported by Khao Sod.

Anurak’s mother, upon reaching the scene, broke down upon seeing her son’s body. Speaking through her grief, she explained that she was asleep and had no idea that her son was out drinking and had driven drunk. She only found out about his actions when she was informed of his untimely death due to the accident. She then raced to verify the news at the scene of the motorbike crash.

