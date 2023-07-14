Student killed in unprovoked attack in Bangkok motorbike run

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident resulted in the loss of a 15 year old student after his motorbike collided with a metal road barrier. A 13 year old friend accompanying him at the time sustained injuries. The incident happened after a gang of bikers attacked the victim with a knife.

The deputy detective inspector of Bukkalo Police Station, Thanachot Chanpa, today at 3am arrived at the incident scene near Soi Somdet Phra Chao Taksin 35/1, Thonburi district, Bangkok. He was accompanied by a forensic doctor from Siriraj Hospital, and Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers.

At the location, a dreadful scene unfolded revealing the riders involved in the incident. Lying near the roadside was a 15 year old student from a school in Pra Pradaeng district. The deceased was found in his school uniform, a T-shirt covered with a white long-sleeved shirt with the word ‘อาษาวิทยา’ printed on the back and black short trousers. His belt bore the emblem of a well-known technology university. There was a gruesome wound on his forehead from the impact of the metal road barrier.

The deceased was reportedly on his way back home from the Buddha Bridge with his friends when the incident happened. His motorbike, a Honda Wave 100 with the registration number 1กท3218 Rayong, was found with a damaged front. Another victim, a 13 year old passenger on the same bike, was injured and quickly taken to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital by rescue workers, reported KhaoSod.

From further investigation, a 12 year old student of the same school revealed that they did not know the gang that supposedly caused the accident. He explained that they were all friends from the Pra Pradaeng district who decided to hang out at the Buddha Bridge.

En route, they spotted a group of about a dozen bikers, some of whom waved at them and signalled to make contact. Sensing something amiss, they decided to make a detour. Unfortunately, the deceased’s bike could only shift up to the third gear, so he was slower than the others. The gang caught up with him and started attacking him with a knife, knocking him off his bike. They then circled around laughing before fleeing the scene.

The 12 year old said…

“It was an unprovoked attack. We did not know them or had any prior issues.”

Deputy Inspector Thanachot decided to record the statements of the dead student’s friends for preliminary evidence and will collaborate with other professionals to question them again. Inspection of CCTV footage before the incident and along the escape route is being conducted to identify and apprehend the culprits.