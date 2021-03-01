At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure | The Thaiger

Protests
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
At least 22 people were arrested during the Bangkok protest yesterday, which turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the prime minister’s residence, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. An officer died during the rally, which the human rights group says was due to heart failure.
Some protesters threw ping pong bombs and firecrackers in the violent clash with police, the group says. Police armed in riot gear fired rubber bullets and hit protesters with batons. Water cannons and tear gas were used to break up the crowds after some protesters had breached the barricade of shipping containers that had been blocking the way to the prime minister’s residence at a military base on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, according to the Bangkok Post. At least 33 people, including 23 police officers, were injured.
Out of the 22 arrested, 4 were minors who were picked up from the Din Daeng police station by their parents and will need to report to the Juvenile and Family Court this afternoon, according to the human rights group. The detained protesters face charges of fighting, blocking or harming a police officer.
Protesters from REDEM, or Restart Democracy, which is a spin off of the Free Youth group, were marching to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence to call on monarchy reform and an end to Thailand’s military influences in government.
เปิดบันทึกจับกุมผู้ชุมนุม #ม็อบ28กุมภา 22 ราย รวมเยาวชน 4 ราย บรรยายพฤติการณ์ อาทิ
– ผู้ชุมนุมปาระเบิดปิงปอง-ประทัดยักษ์ ส่วนจนท.มีเพียงโล่บังป้องกันตัว
– จนท.ได้รับบาดเจ็บหลายนาย เสียชีวิต 1นาย
– ผู้ชุมนุมไม่ยอมเลิก จึงจับกุม
เหตุจนท.เสียชีวิตนั้น ข่าวระบุเป็นอาการหัวใจล้มเหลว pic.twitter.com/sX3J9Jb5Ux
— TLHR / ศูนย์ทนายความเพื่อสิทธิมนุษยชน (@TLHR2014) March 1, 2021
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Coming up today… the fallout from yesterday’s latest protest violence in Bangkok, the first vaccine in Thailand who got it, and a major drug haul along the Mekong.
But first we’ll start up north where Lampang Province is joining other northern provinces todday by putting a total fire ban in place from today, March 1, until the end of April. Chiang Mai also started a ban on all deliberately lit fires from today and Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, already has one in place.
The bans are timely after a horrid weekend of air pollution in many of Thailand’s provinces over the long weekend, even as far south as the tourist destination of Phuket where visibility was down to about 1 kilometre and the smell of smoke was noticeable.
Whilst up in the north… 4 Thai women were arrested at a security checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand.
Illegal casinos and fancy hi-so massage parlours in Myanmar in areas near the border, have attracted wealthy Thais and Burmese. The establishments have also attracted plenty of Thais looking for well-paid work across the border.
In a major bust along the Mekong River, a notorious hotzone for drug trafficking, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis from a boat along the Nakhon Pathom riverbank, bordering Laos.
Now to the weekend violence as the protests resume where they left off last year…
At least 22 people were arrested during the major Bangkok protest yesterday. It turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the Thai PM’s residence. It’s been reported that one officer died during the rally, reportedly due to heart failure.
At least 33 people were injured… that includes 23 police officers. The clashes happened in front of 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and involved around 1,500-2,000 activists fromthe Restart Democracy movement, part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the country’s constitution and monarchy since protests began in July of last year.
And Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign started with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who received the first of China’s Sinovac vaccine yesterday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was initially planned to be the first to kick off Thailand’s immunisation plan with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but due to problems with paperwork, the PM’s injection was postponed.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Nearly 300 cats rescued from Bangkok home shelters
Nearly 300 cats, many in wire cages, were found in 2 recently abandoned home shelters in Bangkok. Some cats were found dead and an animal activist who rescued the cats says the homes were filthy and smelled of cat feces.
The owner of the homes was initially providing shelter for the stray cats, but due to the financial problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of donations, the owner could no longer afford to feed and care for the cats, according to animal activist Warattada Pattarodom. The owner did not come by for a while and a neighbour would sometimes come by to feed the cats.
“The owner did not come to this place for quite a while, many months. So you can say they were abandoned because of her unfortunate circumstance, but they were not abused.”
After being rescued from the homes, the cats were taken to various veterinarian clinics for check ups. One veterinarian said he was sure the cats would recover.
“The cats got stressed because they were in an enclosure for a long time… but after last night they started to snuggle in the cage when people approached.”
The cats will be sent to a shelter in Chiang Mai which is also caring for elephants. Since the pandemic, the Chiang Mai shelter started taking in cats. It now cares for nearly 1,000 cats.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Injuries and arrests as Bangkok protests turn violent
Pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in Bangkok yesterday, leading to injuries and arrests as activists attempted to reach the residence of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. At least 33 people were injured, including 23 police officers. The clashes happened in front of 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, King’s Guard on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and involved around 1,500 activists from REDEM (Restart Democracy), part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the monarchy since protests began in July of last year.
Yesterday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau deployed over 2,000 riot police, with barricades erected to prevent protesters reaching the PM’s home. The Bangkok Post reports that at around 6.30pm, activists clashed with police. Officers deployed tear gas and water cannon and allegedly used rubber bullets as protesters threw objects their way.
Piya Tawichai from the MPB has denied that police used tear gas or water cannon, accusing protesters of instigating violence by using weapons and vandalising government property. Thai PBS World reports that yesterday’s demonstration was the most violent anti-government protest in recent weeks. Protesters’ demands include the PM’s resignation and reform of the monarchy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Nearly 300 cats rescued from Bangkok home shelters
Samut Sakhon shrimp market, recent Covid-19 wave’s epicentre, is back open and bustling
CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope
Police seize 920 kilograms of cannabis smuggled across the Mekong River
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated
Bryde’s whale in Gulf of Thailand gives birth to third baby
Survey shows growing acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines in some countries
Injuries and arrests as Bangkok protests turn violent
UN condemns violence in Myanmar as at least 18 killed in clashes with authorities
Public Health Minister gets first Covid-19 vaccine shot in Thailand
Royal Thai Police accused of “ticket” promotion system to buy senior positions
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 26
Did the Covid-19 virus actually originate in Thailand? | VIDEO
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
- Crime4 days ago
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
- Bangkok2 days ago
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
- Myanmar3 days ago
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
Keith
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:52 pm
So RTP don’t have any fitness tests?
Slugger
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 4:31 pm
Murdering thugs. Not pro-democracy protestors. Murdering thugs.
Toby Andrews
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:35 pm
What are the taxis doing there? Did some of the protesters book a return trip?
Toby Andrews
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:42 pm
“We just want ten minutes protesting Somechai and then you can take us to the nightclub.”
Issan John
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:37 am
Got to agree with you, Toby – WTF are the taxis doing there?😕
… and while the left side of the road’s having a protest, on the other side of the road it’s business as normal and people are free to bimble up and down, have a picnic, and enjoy the free show! Weird!😂
Toby Andrews
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:50 pm
No I am completely wrong. The taxis are there for a free carwash.
Issan John
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7:33 pm
“Ping ping bombs”.
Hardly “peaceful protesters” any more.
Ian
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7:55 pm
What you expect ij fight fire with fire if your getting shot at and attacked everytime you protest enough is enough so bring it on I just wish the west would invade I’d sign back up to get rid of these dictators we could go all the way through Myanmar as well get rid of all the lot and free the people to live the life they want not what the dictators want let’s see how the soldiers and police stand up against British and american paratroopers with SA80 machine guns they’re would be white flags everywhere 555
Gosport
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:29 pm
Another quarantine syndrome. The world must lift lockdown, or many paratroopers of paranoid would tear down the Capitol.
Issan John
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:27 am
… and FWIW, Ian, nobody who’s served in the real Army rather than the Salvation Army, even the biggest REMF in the block, would ever refer to “SA80 machine guns”.
You utter, sad bluffer.
MARK GOODYEAR
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:39 pm
POOR POLICE OFFICER…boo, hoo, hoo….NOT!
Issan John
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:11 pm
But they’re not getting “shot at” or “attacked”, Ian.
….. and I doubt you “signing back up” to re-join the Girl Guides would get them deployed anywhere.
You may not like the present government, and the PM may be (OK, is) unelected apart from mainly by those he appointed, but the simple fact remains that apart from him ALL the MPs were elected democratically.
….. and, like it or not and for whatever reason, the PM’s just won a vote of confidence in the lower house where all the MPs (except the PM) are either directly elected or elected by a proportional representation system that’s far more democratic than that in most of the West – and far, far more democratic in the lower house, where the vote was held, than either the UK or the US.
FWIW, I disagree strongly with the current constitution as I don’t think the referendum on it was fair or informed, as I’ve said several times, and I particularly disagree with how the upper house is appointed (as, FWIW, I disagree with the upper houses in the UK and USA) but the parliamentary elections here WERE undeniably “free and fair” and that’s what the Thais chose.
It’s THEIR choice, for some forty million Thais to make, not that of a crowd of barely a couple of thousand to make or for the Thai military.
The Thai military seized power in 2014 (led by the current PM) using the excuse that the then elected government were unable to govern due to protesters – that should NEVER be an excuse, and NO government should let it become one.
… and it’s certainly not a choice for the West to make using military force, having roundly stuffed things up for the foreseeable future first in the Middle East by getting rid of a very unpleasant but very effective dictator in a totally secular country with zero terrorists and replacing it with civil war and religious extremism, then in Asia where the Western military got it’s arse well and truly kicked by a bunch of poorly equipped religious nutters in pyjamas and flip flops.
The choice is for the Thais to make: not the West, not you (or me) and not the Army – either Thailand’s or anyone else’s.
Toby Andrews
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:44 pm
Apart form all the MPs, the PM was not elected – for anything!
He holds onto power from persons who were not elected – you stated so yourself, or those that will retain their seats if he is in power.
One election on his right to power will send his into nothing.
Issan John
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:56 pm
Ummm … I think I just said that, Toby 😮
Possibly worth pointing out to the few who actually follow Thai politics that this particular group of protesters (REDEM) have minimal support not just from Thais in general but from the rest of the current Thai protest movement who want nothing to do with them – either their politics, which they see as extreme, or their actions on protests which they see as deliberately violent and provocative.
While the mainstream protests have considerable broad based sympathy, although limited direct support, REDEM are NOT popular at all.
brian mc
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:50 pm
ping pong bombs? fired like khao san road ping pong show? no wonder the guy had heart failure!
Ian
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:40 am
Ij you spew shit day in day out you low life You protect the dictators on a daily basis I served 12 yrs in the army but why should I justify it to a low life like you who hides in a hut in issan ripping the west and UK to pieces I so wish karma on you your a evil sad spiteful man who when he is proved wrong never replys I am happy that you won’t come back to UK because you couldn’t afford it you’d just be another burden on the British people but you ain’t got long your 91 now according to your words 555 or more lies but 75 ,91 whatever just a sick old horrible person who is despised by 99% of this forum