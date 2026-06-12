Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 9:28 AM
400 1 minute read
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Our Beloved HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati had passed away at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thailand’s Royal Household Bureau announced today, June 12.

The princess passed away yesterday, June 11, at 7.48pm. She was 47 years old.

The bureau said Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been receiving medical treatment at the hospital since December 15, 2022, after losing consciousness due to a heart-related condition. The Royal Household Bureau had issued periodic updates on her condition since then.

According to the statement, her condition worsened from May 21 due to an abdominal infection caused by inflammation of the colon. The bureau said she also experienced low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormal blood clotting.

Royal Household Bureau confirms Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away at 47 after long medical treatment at Chulalongkorn Hospital.
Photo via Matichon

The medical team continued to provide close treatment to the fullest extent possible, but her condition deteriorated gradually. The bureau said Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital.

His Majesty the King has issued a royal command for the Royal Household Bureau to arrange the royal funeral with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition. The royal remains will lie in state at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, Bangkok.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 9:28 AM
400 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.