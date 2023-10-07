Watchara Phetthong demands probe into Thaksin’s hospital stay amid preferential treatment claims

Picture courtesy of ingshin 21 Instagram

Watchara Phetthong, a veteran Democrat and former Member of Parliament, has urged the House panel overseeing police affairs to investigate the circumstances surrounding the hospitalisation of the ex-prime minister, 74 years old Thaksin Shinawatra. Accusations of preferential treatment have been fuelled by an undisclosed photograph of Thaksin seen enjoying pool time with his grandchild.

At a press conference to highlight his demand, Phetthong presented the contentious photograph. Thaksin was admitted to Police General Hospital on the night of August 22, barely 13 hours after his incarceration, and has remained there since. Both the Royal Thai Police and the Corrections Department have refuted claims of Thaksin receiving any special privileges.

“The focus of the inquiry should be on the criteria that Thaksin met to qualify for medical attention at Police General Hospital,” said Phetthong. He further requested the panel to summon National Police Chief, Torsak Sukvimol, for clarification on “the location of the swimming pool within the hospital”, reported Bangkok Post.

Phetthong has also petitioned the House committee overseeing courts and independent agencies to determine if the Finance Ministry has pursued compensation claims against Thaksin concerning the Exim Bank loan case. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) had earlier advised the ministry to seek recompense from Thaksin, who was found guilty of directing the Exim Bank to grant a 4 billion baht (US$ 108,283,720) loan to Myanmar to enhance his telecommunications empire.

In addition, Phetthong filed another petition with the House Committee on Finance and Monetary Affairs regarding the Stark Corporation’s accounting fraud, believed to have resulted in a loss of 18.4 billion baht (US$ 498,105,112).

In a separate development, political activist Srisuwan Janya implored the Election Commission to ascertain if the Pheu Thai party may have breached the political party law. This came in the wake of Pheu Thai stalwart, Chalerm Ubumrung’s revelation of severing ties with Thaksin. It was reported that Ubumrung was irate after learning from a news piece that Thaksin did not want him and his son, Wan Ubumrung, to hold cabinet positions due to their troublesome nature.

