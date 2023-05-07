Thai villagers complain to Election Commission over alleged vote-buying

Thai Villagers from Non Reuang, in the district of Ban Kho in the northeast Khon Kaen province, stormed the Election Commission (EC) office with their lawyer and village headman, accusing a well-known political party’s candidate of engaging in vote-buying activities. The villagers presented video clips and witness statements to the investigative team, along with an official complaint against the alleged wrongdoer.

Wachara Seesalat, director of the Khon Kaen EC office, met the villagers while overseeing the normal election administration process. The alleged vote-buying incident took place during a political speech, and the villagers recorded clear video evidence of the candidate handing out money to attendees, Sanook reported. As soon as the villagers arrived, Wachara began questioning the witnesses, keeping the media and unrelated personnel out of the investigation room.

Pongsak Sakhonak, the 45 year old village headman of Non Reuang, expressed his admiration and support for the brave villagers who brought the truth to light and filed a complaint with the EC. Pongsak disclosed that all related information was submitted to the Khon Kaen EC office, which is now scrutinising the evidence and proceeding with the investigation process.

The villagers’ legal counsel informed that this complaint was filed in their capacity as legal advisor. Villagers discovered illegal activities related to the election, and have submitted documents, witnesses, and evidence to the EC for further investigation. This includes evidence of money offered to villagers in Non Reuang, Ban Kho, Mueang Khon Kaen province, which is now being dealt with through legal channels, including submitting the case to the EC for examination and prosecution.

Wachara confirmed that the complaint was being investigated, and witnesses had been secured. The next steps involve examining the submitted evidence and questioning the witnesses to take legal action against those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing.

The EC is tasked with ensuring transparency and fairness in the election process.

