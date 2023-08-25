Srettha Thavisin endorsed by US, EU, and Singapore

Photo courtesy of AP via asahi.com

Srettha Thavisin, recently elected as Thailand’s 30th prime minister, has received a warm welcome and expression of support from the United States, the European Union, and Singapore. The allies are enthusiastic about further strengthening their strategic alliances with Thailand under the new leadership.

“We look forward to working with the Prime Minister to build on last year’s US-Thailand Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, and to further strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and Thailand,” Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, asserted in a US Department of State press statement. He emphasized the shared values between the two nations and their joint vision for a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

Further reinforcement of the EU-Thailand relations was also anticipated by the European External Action Service’s Press Team. “The EU looks forward to working closely with the Royal Thai government to reinforce further EU-Thailand relations in support of the rules-based international order, regional stability, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, prosperity, and free and fair trade,” their statement read.

Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, expressed his congratulations to the newly elected Thai leader via a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. Reflecting on the robust economic ties and close institutional links between Singapore and Thailand, Lee expressed his confidence in the continued growth and prosperity of Thailand under the leadership of Srettha Thavisin reported Bangkok Post.

“I am confident that Thailand will continue to grow and prosper under your leadership. I look forward to working closely with you to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations, and to meet you soon,” Lee’s statement read. “Singapore and Thailand enjoy warm and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by robust economic ties, close institutional links, and regular political and people-to-people exchanges at all levels. Our longstanding and deep cooperation spans many sectors,” he enunciated.

