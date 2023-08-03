Trumped-up turmoil: Tension mounts as MAGA man Trump faces election plot charges in Washington (video)

As former US President Donald Trump prepares for a crucial court hearing over charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election defeat, tension and security measures escalate in Washington DC. The case is perceived as the most serious of Trump’s legal battles as he vies for the White House next year.

In a fiery post on his Truth Social platform, Trump, who promises to “Make America Great Again” if he escapes incarceration, vehemently denounced the charges as evidence of the “corruption, scandal, & failure” under President Joe Biden’s administration. As supporters rallied around him, Trump petulantly hit out and attacked rival Republican presidential contenders, singling out his former Vice-President, Mike Pence, and Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis.

The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, accuses Trump of four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens. Of particular significance is the charge relating to the deprivation of rights statute, initially established after the US Civil War to safeguard the rights of freed slaves. Legal experts speculate that this statute was included in Trump’s case due to alleged efforts to subvert the vote in urban areas with significant African-American voter populations.

The 77 year old’s legal team is poised to assert a First Amendment defence, arguing that the indictment amounts to criminalising speech. Attorney John Lauro maintains that Trump’s right to free speech, enshrined in the US Constitution, should shield him from prosecution, reported the BBC.

While Trump’s court appearance is expected to draw considerable attention, the former president’s legal team has resisted pressure for a swift trial, asserting the need for adequate time to prepare their defence.

The US Marshals Service confirms that the New York-born businessman and politician will appear at the federal courthouse in Washington DC, with provisions for in-person attendance despite having the option for remote participation.

“If you’re a Republican candidate who says you’ll pardon Donald Trump, or even consider it, you’re part of his criminal conspiracy. This man does not deserve the pardon.” @TheRickWilson has no room for forgiveness on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/Vz3bKks2w9 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2023

In light of the high-profile hearing, federal agencies and local police are beefing up security in the capital, and the Secret Service has warned of “short-term traffic implications” in central Washington DC.

Congressional Republicans have rallied around Trump, framing the indictment as a symptom of election interference, while supporting his bid to reclaim the Republican party’s nomination for the presidency.

As Trump faces a mounting legal storm, including cases related to mishandling classified files and hush-money payments, he continues to maintain a strong lead in the Republican primary race.

As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on Washington DC, waiting to witness the outcome of a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape.

The anticipation surrounding Trump’s court appearance is palpable, with the former president himself stirring emotions on social media. In an all-capital-letters post on his Truth Social platform, he expressed gratitude to his followers.

“I never had so much support on anything before.”

The post served as a rallying call to his base, and a reminder of the loyal following he commands.

With the hearing taking place tomorrow, security has been ramped up in the nation’s capital. The Secret Service, responsible for the protection of presidents and ex-presidents, released a statement advising the public of potential “short-term traffic implications” in central Washington DC.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, assured that the agency was committed to maintaining the highest levels of safety and security for the former president while ensuring minimal disruptions to the normal court process.

Special Counsel Jack Smith said former president Donald Trump tried to obstruct “a bedrock function of the U.S. government” — the certification of the presidential election results. Smith said the Department of Justice is committed to a speedy trial, and that the investigation… pic.twitter.com/sY9i9nnUF0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 1, 2023

Yet, even before the court appearance, an apparent hoax 911 call about an active shooting at the Capitol triggered a lockdown in three Senate office buildings and a major police emergency response. Despite the false alarm, the incident served as a stark reminder of the heightened security concerns surrounding any events involving former President Trump.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Trump’s legal team has been working to mount a robust defence.

John Lauro, one of Trump’s attorneys, appeared on NBC’s Today Show, stating that their strategy would revolve around the First Amendment’s protection of free speech. Lauro argued that the indictment amounted to criminalising speech, and therefore Trump should be shielded from prosecution under this constitutional right.

The case itself centres on a 45-page election-related indictment, which draws partially from contemporaneous notes taken by former Vice-President Mike Pence during conversations with Trump leading up to the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The indictment includes charges related to conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness and conspiracy against the rights of citizens. The latter charge is particularly notable as it dates back to the aftermath of the US Civil War, designed to safeguard the rights of freed slaves to integrate into society. Analysts believe this charge was added to the case due to allegations that Trump’s efforts to subvert the vote targeted urban areas with large African-American voter populations.

The outcome of this trial carries significant implications for Trump’s political future. As he campaigns for the Republican nomination in the 2024 White House race, the charges he faces and the legal battle that follows could shape the narrative surrounding his candidacy. Trump currently leads the Republican primary race, and many within the party have rallied behind him, viewing the indictments as politically motivated attempts to interfere with the democratic process.

Donald Trump is a "pathological liar" who "lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth," said Ted Cruz in 2016. "Whatever he does, he accuses everyone else of doing."pic.twitter.com/OJ62I5Mku1











— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 2, 2023