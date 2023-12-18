Thailand’s prime minister fosters heart-to-heart partnership with Japan

Photo taken from Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has concluded a successful trip to Japan, celebrating a heart-to-heart partnership with the nation, underpinned by strong ties among the citizens of both nations. Prime Minister Srettha’s visit included attendance at the 50th Year of the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit in Tokyo.

Srettha highlighted the long-standing relationship of over 50 years between ASEAN and Japan, with Japan being a vital ally to the bloc and a significant investor in Thailand. The Prime Minister noted that discussions with Japan covered potential investment opportunities, tourism, clean energy, and the digital economy.

Srettha stated…

“Thailand and Japan are heart-to-heart partners, as the bond between the citizens of the two countries continues to strengthen.”

The prime minister also announced plans for a visa-free policy aimed at simplifying travel for Japanese business people. He remarked that Japan is an important business partner while noting that the request for this policy was made by Japan during the recent APEC Summit in San Francisco.

Srettha underscored the importance of the partnership between the two nations in his speech at the Tokyo summit, the theme is about the heart-to-heart partners across generations. About the Thailand-Japan partnership, he mentioned that it was cemented through educational and cultural exchanges and has fostered mutual trust and understanding.

Fostering cooperation

Srettha emphasised…

“Japan has always been a trusted friend of Thailand.”

The Prime Minister also met with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo to discuss matters related to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), of which Thailand is presently seeking membership.

At the summit, Srettha spoke on the topic of Partners for Co-creation of Economy and Society of the Future, emphasising the vast potential in co-creating wealth and fostering cooperation between competitors. He highlighted that Japan currently boasts the world’s third-largest economy and that ASEAN is projected to be the fourth-largest by 2030.

He explained…

“There is immense potential for ASEAN and Japan to co-create new opportunities for future generations. Seamless connectivity is the key to unlocking our potential and promoting shared prosperity. Thailand supports the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Connectivity Initiative to strengthen physical, digital and knowledge connectivity.”

Follow us on :













Srettha praised Japan’s investment of nearly 3 trillion yen in quality infrastructure in ASEAN, seeing it as a testament to Japan’s commitment. He encouraged even more investment in the future, reported Bangkok Post.

In his closing remarks, Srettha emphasised the need to fortify supply chain resilience and promote more cost-effective transport and logistics. He highlighted Thailand’s Land Bridge Project as a testament to the nation’s vision of enhancing regional connectivity and invited potential investors to participate. The government has been advocating this project as part of a long-term vision to stimulate the economy.