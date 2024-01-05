Thailand’s opposition questions rising military budget amid promised reforms

Photo courtesy of iStock

Opposition parties in Thailand have expressed concern over the budget allocations for the country’s military, arguing that these contradict the Pheu Thai Party’s commitment to reform and downsize the armed forces. The concerns were voiced during a debate on the 2024 budget bill, with Aekkarat Udomamnuay, an MP with the Move Forward Party (MFP), questioning the Defence Ministry’s request for 198 billion baht, a 3.8 billion increase from the previous fiscal year.

“I wonder whether the armed forces will be able to reshape themselves,” Aekkarat said, noting that spending on military personnel has grown annually by 55%, with the army accounting for 64% of the total budget.

Aekkarat further questioned the allocation of 565 million baht for position allowances for military personnel, stating that it never decreases, and critiqued the Defence Ministry’s secret budget, which he claims is exempt from parliamentary scrutiny.

Chayapol Sathondee, another MFP MP, highlighted a 2.4 billion baht reduction in the Defence Ministry’s spending on arms procurement, attributing this to “a small down payment and a long-term instalment plan.” He warned, however, that the government will face a long-term debt of 57 billion baht (US$1.6 billion), a figure that has doubled since 2023.

Romdon Panjor, an MFP list MP, focused on the 25 billion baht (US$723 million) allocated for addressing unrest in the deep South, suggesting a reduction of more than 1 billion baht (US$28 million). He also questioned the 5 billion baht (US$144 million) set aside for the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), alleging potential links with ghost personnel who never worked in the region.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin responded to the criticism, assuring that Isoc is also committed to restoring peace in the region and expressing willingness to consider opinions about Isoc’s budget spending.

Follow us on :













The budget bill, which seeks 3.48 trillion baht (US$100 billion), was originally slated to take effect on October 1, but was delayed to allow the coalition government to settle in after the election. The debate concluded yesterday, with a vote and the formation of a 72-member House committee to review the bill due today.

As of the time of reporting, no government MPs or cabinet ministers had responded to the opposition’s criticism regarding military downsizing.