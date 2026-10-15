Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US$120m carbon plan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 3:12 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US0m carbon plan
Photo via Facebook: ไทยคู่ฟ้า﻿

Thailand and Switzerland are moving to fast-track implementation of their EFTA free trade agreement while advancing plans for about US$120 million in carbon-credit purchases.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Swiss President Guy Parmelin discussed the plans in Bangkok today, October 15, during Parmelin’s official visit to Thailand on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2026.

The visit comes as Thailand and Switzerland prepare to mark 95 years of diplomatic relations and is the first official visit by a Swiss president to Thailand in 22 years.

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Trade and investment were among the main topics. Switzerland was Thailand’s largest trading partner in Europe in 2025 and remained so during the first nine months of this year.

The two governments agreed to push ahead with implementation of the Thailand-European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, agreement as quickly as possible to expand trade and investment opportunities and improve business competitiveness.

Thailand and Switzerland are pushing faster EFTA implementation while advancing plans for about US$120 million in carbon-credit purchases.
Photo via Facebook: ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Thailand also wants more Swiss investment in high-value industries and advanced technology, along with closer cooperation on technology transfer and supply chains.

Climate cooperation formed another major part of the talks.

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Thailand and Switzerland have already worked together under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including through the Bangkok e-bus programme.

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More than 2,000 electric buses have been introduced under the programme, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while improving quality of life.

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Swiss-based KliK Foundation is expected to purchase around US$120 million worth of carbon credits generated through the cooperation, subject to approval from both governments.

The funding could support further climate projects and help Thailand move towards a lower-carbon economy.

The two sides also discussed closer cooperation in science, technology and innovation, including joint research between universities, research institutions and businesses.

Thailand and Switzerland are pushing faster EFTA implementation while advancing plans for about US$120 million in carbon-credit purchases.
Photo via Facebook: ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Areas under consideration include technology transfer and turning research and new technology into commercial or industrial applications.

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Vocational education was another focus, with Thailand looking to Switzerland’s experience in linking education more closely with industry.

The two countries discussed expanding skills development, knowledge exchange and vocational training to prepare workers for future industries.

Regional and global security issues also came up during the talks, including online scams and illicit financial flows.

Parmelin thanked Thailand for its efforts to combat transnational crime, noting that Swiss citizens are among those at risk of being targeted by online criminal networks.

He also invited Anutin to Switzerland for a future meeting in Davos, where the two sides could continue discussions on shared concerns.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 3:12 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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