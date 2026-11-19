Thailand is seeking closer trade and energy ties with Russia after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, yesterday, November 18.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, discussing a proposed free trade agreement between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), alongside cooperation in other sectors.

Government Spokesperson Ekapob Pianpiset said the meeting followed discussions between Anutin and Putin at the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan in June.

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On trade and investment, Anutin welcomed progress in business cooperation, highlighting the second Russian-Thai Investment Forum (RTIF) held in October.

The event brought together private businesses and national chambers of commerce, generating investment opportunities valued at more than US$4.6 billion.

Anutin also called for faster progress on the proposed Thailand-EAEU free trade agreement, which aims to expand trade opportunities between the two sides.

Energy was another major topic, with both leaders agreeing to strengthen cooperation, including potential partnerships involving third countries and small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to continue supplying Thailand with oil, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), while Anutin also requested that Russia consider supplying fertiliser.

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Tourism was also discussed, with Anutin noting that nearly 2 million Russian tourists had visited Thailand. Both leaders agreed to encourage more travel between the two countries to support their tourism, hospitality and hotel industries.

The meeting also covered preparations for the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Russia in 2027, with plans for cultural activities and youth exchanges to strengthen ties.

Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s support for Russia’s bid to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2035.

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