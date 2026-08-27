Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit

Cambodia has lodged a formal protest against Thailand’s prime minister over a visit to a disputed border area, accusing him of violating Cambodian sovereignty. Thai officials insist the trip was a routine visit to encourage troops, not an attempt to redraw the border, as the wider Thailand-Cambodia border dispute continues to escalate.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Thai troops at Hill 500, near what Thai officials call the Chong An Ma crossing, in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on August 23. Cambodia disputes this location entirely, maintaining the area, which it calls An Seh, lies within Choam Ksan district in its own Preah Vihear province, and says it has been under illegal Thai military occupation since last year.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Anutin entered the area without its authorisation and called the visit a deliberate attempt to assert an illegitimate claim over Cambodian sovereign territory.

It said no lawful territorial right could arise from what it considers an unlawful act, and called on Thailand to cease such visits in any area it regards as unlawfully occupied.

During the same trip, Anutin also visited Sergeant Major First Class Chanaron Wongchana of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard. Chanaron lost his right ankle after stepping on a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine on August 17 while carrying out mine-clearance duties near the crossing.

Air Chief Marshal Praphas Sonjaidee, chief of Thailand’s Joint Information Centre, rejected Cambodia’s characterisation of the visit. Praphas said inspecting and encouraging security personnel is not the same as demarcating a border, and that repeating a territorial claim does not make it legally settled.

Competing claims over old maps

Cambodia bases its position on a 1:200,000-scale map produced by the historic Indochina-Siam boundary demarcation commissions, alongside the Joint Statement signed by both countries on December 27, 2025. It argues the statement bars provocative actions that could raise tensions along the frontier, and that Anutin’s visit was inconsistent with that commitment.

Praphas said Thailand does not dismiss historical documents without reason, but will not accept one side presenting partial evidence in place of the jointly agreed process. He pointed to the Joint Boundary Committee, along with shared experts, evidence and survey work, as the correct channel for resolving differing interpretations.

On the Joint Statement itself, Praphas said it requires both sides to keep their forces in current positions, but draws a distinction between provocation and routine duties such as troop inspections and morale visits. He said these actions do not amount to a use of force or a change to the border, though Thailand still reserves the right to protect its personnel and civilians.

Reports of a possible arrest warrant

Cambodia is reported to be considering legal action, including a possible arrest warrant, against Anutin over the visit. Speaking today, August 27, at the Naval Training Ground in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, Anutin dismissed the reports and said he had acted lawfully and in line with the December 2025 Joint Statement signed by both countries’ leaders.

Anutin said the agreement requires each side to remain in its existing position, adding that talks could proceed if Cambodia also complied with it. Separately, Thailand issued a statement rejecting the use of threats or unilateral claims to settle an international boundary, and said discussion of arresting a neighbouring head of government would not help create conditions for peace.

The statement urged both countries to rely on agreed bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission, and said facts, agreements and dialogue should take precedence over allegations, threats and provocation. It added that Thailand intends to protect its sovereignty and interests within the law while continuing to seek a peaceful, negotiated settlement with Cambodia.